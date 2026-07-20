Lava Virat V1 Series To Launch In India On July 24; Price, Specifications And Availability Revealed

Lava has announced the launch of its new Virat V1 smartphone series in India, with the Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 set to debut on 24 July 2026 at 12:00 pm. The smartphones will be available exclusively through Flipkart, marking a shift from Lava's previous launches, which were primarily sold via Amazon.

The Lava Virat V1 5G is expected to be priced under Rs15,000 and is aimed at the budget smartphone segment. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Unisoc T8200 processor. The handset comes with 4GB RAM, expandable through up to 4GB of virtual RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

ALSO READ | Google Rolls Out Long-Awaited Speedometer Feature For Google Maps On Android Auto

For photography, the smartphone offers a 13MP AI dual rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs Android 16 with a clean, bloat-free software experience.

Other features include an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, expandable storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB On-The-Go support.

The standard Lava Virat V1 features a 6.75-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc SC9863A processor, 4GB RAM with virtual RAM support, 64GB of storage, a 13MP AI dual rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Indian customers nationwide will have access to full after-sales service support for the new lineup. With the official launch just days away, complete pricing and detailed feature specifications will be unveiled on launch day. Official launch prices are yet to be finalised, but the series is confirmed to be priced under Rs 25,000.

ALSO READ | Samsung Unpacked Event 2026: When And Where To Watch, What To Expect

Both the Virat V1 and V1 5G will be available online exclusively through Flipkart. To sweeten the deal, Lava is including its "Service@Home" initiative free of charge, providing doorstep support to buyers of either device.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.