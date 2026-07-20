Samsung Unpacked Event 2026: When And Where To Watch, What To Expect

Samsung is all set to capture the tech world's attention this week, as it hosts a Galaxy Unpacked event in London to unveil the company's highly anticipated foldable smartphones. The South Korean tech giant is expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and two new models of Galaxy Watches: Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Ahead of the big show, here's all the details you need to know about the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, from how to watch to what to expect.

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When is the next Galaxy Unpacked?

The next Galaxy Unpacked Event will take place on Wednesday, July 22, in London. The livestream will kick off at 2 pm BST (6:30 p.m IST)

How to Watch Samsung Unpacked

The official livestream will be broadcast globally on ⁠Samsung.com and the official ⁠Samsung YouTube Channel.

What To Expect?

The online chatter suggests that Samsung will roll out three new foldables. The models include the Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra.

During the event, two new models of Galaxy Watches: Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may also be released. Recent leaks suggest that while the displays of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will remain the same, they may come with new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite chips. Both models will also receive a battery capacity upgrade

Samsung could also showcase its Android XR Glasses during the Unpacked event. The smart glasses are expected to rely heavily on Google Gemini for AI-powered contextual awareness, assisted by onboard cameras for scene recognition and video capture.

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