Google Rolls Out Long-Awaited Speedometer Feature For Google Maps On Android Auto

Google has finally started rolling out its long-awaited speedometer feature for Google Maps on Android Auto, allowing drivers to view their current speed directly on their vehicle's display. The feature is currently available to a limited number of users and has not yet reached a full public release.

The rollout was first spotted by Android Auto beta testers, with initial reports emerging from Reddit, including a user based in Canada. The speedometer was seen running on Google Maps beta version 26.29.02.946673643. However, Google has not officially announced when the feature will become available to all users, as reported by 9to5Google.

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The new feature marks a significant update for Android Auto users, who have been waiting for years to receive the functionality. Google Maps has already offered live speedometer support on Android smartphones, while Apple CarPlay received similar support in July 2024. The feature has also been available on Google's navigation app Waze for several years.

The speedometer works as expected, displaying real-time driving speed on the Android Auto screen. When navigation is active, it shows both the current speed and the speed limit for the road being travelled. If navigation is not enabled, the display only shows the vehicle's current speed.

The feature is designed to improve driving convenience by allowing users to monitor their speed without looking at the vehicle's dashboard. It appears in full-screen mode and is also visible in the Coolwalk multi-pane layout, giving drivers easier access while using other Android Auto features, according to the reports.

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As with most Android Auto updates, Google is expected to gradually expand the rollout before making the feature available through the stable public version. Speedometer GPS & Compass is an all-in-one app that turns an Android phone into a GPS speed tracker and digital compass. It helps users monitor real-time speed, record travel routes, analyse journeys, and track movements while driving.

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