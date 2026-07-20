Paytm Q1 Results: Profit Clocked For 5th Straight Quarter, Revenue Nears Rs 2,500 Crore

One97 Communications Ltd., parent company of Paytm reported a 8.1% jump in its consolidated revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 to Rs 2,448 crore sequentially, compared to Rs 2,264 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday.

The firm's net profit saw a 20% increase to Rs 220 quarter-on-quarter from Rs 184 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 54% to Rs 203, compared to the previous quarter's Rs 132 crore. The Ebitda margin expaned to 8.3% from 5.8% in the quarter prior.

The company has clocked a profit for the fifth straight quarter.

Paytm Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 8.1% to Rs 2,448.00 crore versus Rs 2,264.00 crore.

Net Profit up 20% to Rs 220.00 crore versus Rs 184.00 crore.

Ebitda up 54% to Rs 203.00 crore versus Rs 132.00 crore.

Margin at 8.3% versus 5.8%.

Paytm Share Price History

Share price of One97 Communications saw a 0.04% decline to Rs 1,347.50, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.39% decline of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs1,350.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,348.00. During today's trading session, One 97 Communications Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 1,335.50 to Rs 1,357.40.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 930.60 and a high of Rs 1,407.00. On the performance front, One 97 Communications Ltd share price is up 34.53% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of One 97 Communications Ltd is Rs 78,186.71 crore.

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