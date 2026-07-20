TVS Motor Q1FY27 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Call, NCD Fundraising

TVS Motor Company Ltd is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. Investors will closely track the automaker's earnings for updates on domestic demand, electric vehicle sales, margins and management's outlook for the rest of the financial year. A flagship company of the TVS Group, it has a presence across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and Latin and Central America.

Here's everything you need to know about TVS Motor's Q1FY27 results schedule.

TVS Motor Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend And Fundraising News

In an exchange filing dated July 10, the company announced that it will conduct a meeting of the Board of Directors on Tuesday, July 21, to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30. The company has not specified the exact timing of the results announcement but is likely to be declared after market hours.

The board will also consider raising up to ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.

TVS Motor is not expected to announce a dividend along with its June-quarter results. The company had already declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share for FY26, which has been paid to eligible shareholders.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results This Week: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Bank of Baroda Among 250+ Firms Reporting Earnings

TVS Motor Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Domestic two-wheeler sales growth

Premium motorcycle demand

Electric scooter (iQube) volumes

EBITDA margins

Management commentary

TVS Motor Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company will hold its earnings conference call with analysts and investors at 5:15 p.m. IST on July 21, following the announcement of its June-quarter results.

Conference Dial-In Numbers:

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1222 / 7115 8123

+91 22 6280 1222 / 7115 8123 International Toll Free:

USA: 1 866 746 2133

1 866 746 2133 UK: 0 808 101 1573

0 808 101 1573 Singapore: 800 101 2045

800 101 2045 Hong Kong: 800 964 448

TVS Motor Share Price History

Shares of TVS Motor declined 0.49% over the last five trading sessions. The stock gained 4.44% in the past month but slipped 0.27% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined about 5.8%, while it has gained around 25.2% over the past year.

It touched a 52-week high of ₹3,970 on February 26, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹2,728.70 on July 25, 2025.

TVS Motor Q4 FY26 Results

The company had reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4FY26, driven by robust domestic demand and healthy growth in premium motorcycles.

The company reported a 30.42% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 15,052.73 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 11,542 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net profit grew 17.5% YoY to Rs 819.55 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 697.51 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

TVS Motor Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In anticipation of the upcoming results, the trading window for dealing in the company's scrips by the designated persons of the company such as directors, CEOs, their immediate relatives and other senior members remains closed from July 1 to July 23 (both days inclusive), in terms of the company's code of conduct under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations, 2015.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.