Masters Of The Universe OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch Live-Action Fantasy Film

Masters of the Universe, the live-action fantasy film, inspired by Mattel's iconic franchise, is making its way to streaming less than two months after arriving in cinemas.

Helmed by Travis Knight, the film revives the world of Eternia in live-action for the first time since the 1987 adaptation.

What Is The Film About?

The story centres on Prince Adam, who is separated from his home planet, Eternia, as a child after being sent to Earth with the legendary Sword of Power. Years later, his search for the missing weapon leads him back to the kingdom he left behind.

What awaits him is a land under the control of Skeletor, whose rule has plunged Eternia into chaos. As Adam reunites with old allies, he must embrace his destiny as He-Man and lead the battle against evil to restore peace to his homeland.

Star-Studded Cast

Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam/He-Man, while Jared Leto plays the film's primary antagonist, Skeletor. The cast also includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto.

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The ensemble also includes Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto, Christian Vunipola, Sasheer Zamata and Jon Xue Zhang. Fans of the original film are also treated to a cameo appearance by Dolph Lundgren, while a mid-credits scene introduces Prince Adam's long-lost twin sister, Adora, teasing future stories.

Production Details

The film was developed by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Mattel Studios and Escape Artists. Acclaimed composer Daniel Pemberton scored the film's music, with Fabian Wagner serving as cinematographer and Paul Rubell handling the editing.

Although it generated considerable buzz ahead of release, the movie finished its theatrical run with around $113 million worldwide, falling well short of its reported production budget of $170–200 million.

When And Where To Watch?

Masters of the Universe premiered in theatres on June 5, 2026, before completing its box office run.

The film will now begin streaming on Prime Video from July 22, 2026, giving viewers another opportunity to experience He-Man's return from the comfort of their homes.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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