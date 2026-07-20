Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Sparks Frenzy On X As Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom Stuns Fans

Marvel Studios has generated massive excitement online after releasing the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, with fans flooding X to discuss the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom.

The trailer quickly became one of the most talked-about entertainment topics, with viewers praising its large-scale action, multiverse storyline and the reunion of several iconic Marvel characters

Thor, Captain America and X-Men Fuel Online Buzz

The trailer also sparked discussion over Chris Hemsworth's Thor, who is shown facing Doctor Doom in an intense confrontation. Many fans welcomed Thor's more serious portrayal, while others celebrated the return of Chris Evans as Captain America after Avengers: Endgame.

The appearance of the X-Men, including Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, and Gambit, along with the Fantastic Four, Loki, Shang-Chi, Thunderbolts, and the warriors of Wakanda, further added to the excitement.

Fans React to Doctor Doom's First Appearance

One of the biggest talking points from the trailer is Robert Downey Jr.'s transformation into Doctor Doom. After spending more than a decade portraying Tony Stark/ Iron Man, the actor returns to Marvel in a completely different role, introducing one of the franchise's most powerful villains.

Soon after the trailer dropped, X users began sharing theories about the film's multiverse storyline and potential character arcs. Several posts focused on Doctor Doom's power, while others speculated about the reunion between Thor and Loki and the impact of Captain America's return.

Many users also praised Marvel for assembling one of the franchise's largest ensemble casts, calling the upcoming film one of the studio's most ambitious projects.

Fans on X described the reveal as one of Marvel's biggest surprises in recent years, with many praising the darker tone and cinematic scale of the trailer.

ALSO READ | Rage Against The Divine Machine: The Odyssey Movie Review

Just watched the first trailer for

Avengers: Doomsday and wow ???? it delivered! From the eerie Xavier's School shot to Thor going full god-mode with lightning, the X-Men vibes, and that intense Doctor Doom energy… RDJ's voice is straight menace.

This isn't Tony Stark this is… pic.twitter.com/2OqIPsID6g — Abhi Chaudharye ???? (@AlongKumar1) July 20, 2026

Avengers doomsday trailer just dropped - DR DOOM LITERALLY STOPPING A GOD WITH A FINGER - I am so excited for this words can't even describe ! This is going to be bigger than anyone can predict #doomsday #avengers #avengersdoomsday pic.twitter.com/Gc2XPDxopl — Henry Vince (@ItsHenryVince) July 20, 2026

Trailer starting with incursion,

Doom arrival, Thor with new avengers and fantastic 4, comic accurate fight, my Goat loki, Steve with mjolnir all this in one trailer but it's fucking lame



SORRY I DIDN'T FEEL ANYTHING #Avengers#Doomsday

pic.twitter.com/J5iZb5Tuq2 — Echo ↬ (@vikku60879) July 20, 2026

ALSO READ | Rage Against The Divine Machine: The Odyssey Movie Review

I won't lie, the shot framing and blocking on Avengers Doomsday is incredibly bland so far. The lighting is at least better than it has been in the past but there are so many shots of them just standing around like action figures. pic.twitter.com/zNpQ5JP8NU — PUP. (@ItsJustPup) July 20, 2026

RDJ went from dying for the universe to threatening to destroy it, and honestly? I'm here for the villain arc! ???????? The Avengers: Doomsday trailer is absolute cinema. Russo Brothers are back to save the MCU! ???????? #AvengersDoomsday #DoctorDoom #RDJ​#RussoBrothers​#DoomsdayTrailer pic.twitter.com/VvaT6XgPgO — berlin ???? (@Berlinboy07) July 20, 2026

MARVEL RELEASED AVENGERS DOOMSDAY TRAILER AN HOUR AND A HALF AGO AND OMFG!!!!! This Will be the most epic movie ever!! @MarvelStudios #doomsday pic.twitter.com/zuv9qf98D0 — Bearded Nurse ???? (@BeardedNurseDad) July 20, 2026

Marvel's Biggest Event Yet?

Even if the plot is only skimmed in the trailer, the clips do a good job of getting viewers to ask questions, but not so much so as to reveal the plot twist, which has led many viewers to watch over and over. But for now, one thing is certain: Marvel fans all over the world have already been talking about the newest addition, Doctor Doom.

However, the verdict remains to be given as to whether all of the theories are appropriate, but one thing that is for sure is that Avengers: Doomsday has fascinated all the Marvel Fans. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theatres on Dec. 12.

ALSO READ | Arijit Singh Back From Retirement, To Sing Awarapan 2's 'Yeh Awarapan'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.