Ather Energy Share Price Drops 3% After Rs 1,300-Crore Fundraise Via QIP

Ather Energy, one of India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has successfully closed its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), raising Rs 1,300 crore to fuel its next phase of growth. The fundraise witnessed overwhelming demand, underscoring strong institutional conviction in the company and India's broader electric mobility story.

Shares of Ather Energy opned at Rs 1,302.70 against a previous close of Rs 1,296.70. However, the stock pares gains and declined nearly 3% to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,257.10 apiece on the NSE. The stock last traded 1.45% lower at Rs 1,277.90 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a drop of 0.25% in the Nifty 50 benchmark.

Here is a breakdown of the key transactional details and the major institutional investors who anchored the issue.

Issue Highlights and Pricing

Through this QIP, Ather Energy has successfully allotted 1.08 crore (1,08,15,307) new equity shares to eligible institutional buyers.

The shares were issued at a price of Rs 1,202 per equity share. This issue price represents a premium over the QIP's floor price of Rs 1,169.70, signaling robust institutional appetite despite a discount to the company's prevailing secondary market share price at the time of the issue's launch.

The Rs 1,300 crore capital injection bolsters Ather's equity base, reducing its reliance on debt and providing the financial runway needed to invest in research, development, and new manufacturing capacities. With this allotment, the company's paid-up equity share capital has increased significantly to over Rs 39.41 crore.

Marquee Allottees

The QIP attracted heavy interest from top-tier domestic mutual funds and global foreign institutional investors, with the issue reportedly being oversubscribed more than eight times. The successful closing of this Rs 1,300 crore QIP arrives at a pivotal moment for Ather Energy. The company has been aggressively expanding its footprint, rolling out its new family scooter lineup (the Ather Rizta), and continuing to build out the Ather Grid-its fast-charging infrastructure network.

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