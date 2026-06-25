India's QIP Market Awakens In June: Six Fundraises Completed, Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore In Pipeline

India's qualified institutional placement market is showing early signs of a comeback after a sluggish start to 2026, with six companies launching share sales in June alone, matching the combined deal count of the previous five months.

The pickup comes even as listed companies have secured board approvals to raise more than Rs 1.7 lakh crore through QIPs this year, creating a sizable fundraising pipeline led by banks, renewable energy and infrastructure firms.

According to Prime Database data, six QIPs were launched in June, compared with just one in January, two in February, one in March, one in April and two in May. Companies have raised about Rs 3,737 crore through QIPs so far this month, nearly matching the amount raised in April and May combined.

The increase in activity marks a sharp shift from the subdued pace seen earlier this year. While overall fundraising remains below the highs recorded during several months of 2025, June's surge suggests companies are once again becoming comfortable accessing equity markets.

"The increase in QIP activity is an indicator that fund requirements have not been dampened by the recent economic turbulence," said Arka Mookerjee, partner and co-head, equity capital markets at JSA. "Given the geopolitical crisis has seen some positives recently, we expect QIPs to directionally remain in demand, coupled with more fundamentally stable primary markets," he said.

Boards have approved QIP fundraising plans worth more than Rs 1.73 lakh crore in 2026 so far. Nearly 80% of those approvals came during April and May alone, when companies secured mandates worth about Rs 1.38 lakh crore, indicating growing confidence in market conditions and future capital-raising prospects.

Banks account for the largest share of the proposed fundraising. Lenders have approved more than Rs 50,000 crore of QIPs this year as they seek capital to support credit growth, strengthen capital adequacy and maintain flexibility for future expansion.

Among the largest proposed issuances are Axis Bank's Rs 20,000 crore fundraising plan, Central Bank of India's Rs 7,000 crore proposal and Rs 5,000 crore mandates each from Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, Prime Database inputs show.

The fundraising pipeline extends beyond financial institutions. Companies in renewable energy, infrastructure and manufacturing have also lined up sizable equity raises. Adani Enterprises has approved a Rs 15,000 crore QIP, while Waaree Energies plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore. JSW Steel and JSW Infrastructure have approved fundraising plans worth Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 6,250 crore respectively.

Market participants say QIPs continue to be the preferred fundraising route for listed companies because they can be executed quickly and provide direct access to institutional investors. Compared with rights issues and follow-on public offerings, QIPs typically involve shorter timelines and lower execution risk.

The recent pickup in activity has also been aided by regulatory changes aimed at making capital raising easier. Over the past year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has streamlined several fundraising requirements, including easing eligibility norms linked to preferential allotments and reducing procedural frictions for listed companies seeking to access capital markets. The regulator has also undertaken a broader ease-of-doing-business exercise across primary market fundraising, allowing issuers greater flexibility in timing transactions when market windows open.

"SEBI's timely relaxations have meant that issuers have been able to approach markets in a time-bound manner whenever the window has presented itself," Mookherjee said.

The surge in board approvals also indicates that companies want fundraising flexibility if market conditions remain supportive. Equity benchmarks have recovered from bouts of volatility seen earlier in the year, encouraging issuers to prepare capital-raising plans even if they do not immediately launch transactions.

A large gap, however, remains between approved fundraising and actual issuance. While companies have secured board mandates worth more than Rs 1.7 lakh crore this year, only a fraction of that amount has been raised so far. Many issuers are likely to wait for favourable valuations and strong investor demand before launching deals.

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