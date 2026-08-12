Stocks To Watch Today: HAL, Apollo Hospitals, Petronet LNG, Tata Motors And IRCTC

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Ltd., and Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp. Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

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Earnings Today

63 Moons Technologies, Abbott India, AIA Engineering, Apollo Hospitals, Arvind, Astral, Bliss GVS Pharma, Caplin Point Laboratories, DCX Systems, Dev Accelerator, EID Parry India, EMS, Eureka Forbes, Fiem Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, General Insurance Corporation of India, Globe Civil Projects, GMR Airports, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Grasim Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hindustan Aeronautics, H.G. Infra Engineering, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Hindware Home Innovation, Hi-Tech Pipes, Indo Count Industries, India Glycols, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Indiqube Spaces, IRCON International, IRCTC, Jagran Prakashan, Jyothy Labs, Kirloskar Industries, La Opala RG, Man Infraconstruction, Marksans Pharma, MIDHANI, Motisons Jewellers, MTNL, National Fertilizers, Petronet LNG, Religare Enterprises, Sansera Engineering, Scoda Tubes, Shalby, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Shriram Properties, SKF India, Somany Ceramics, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sun TV Network, Tasty Bite Eatables, Titagarh Rail Systems, Tata Motors, Vadilal Industries, Vesuvius India, VIP Industries, VA Tech Wabag, West Coast Paper Mills, Yatra Online.

Earnings Post Market Hours

IFCI (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Total income down 19.6% to Rs. 358 crore versus Rs. 445 crore.

Net profit down 16% to Rs. 33.5 crore versus Rs. 39.9 crore.



RHI Magnesita India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.6% to Rs. 1,014 crore versus Rs. 960 crore.

EBITDA up 34.9% to Rs. 137.5 crore versus Rs. 101.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 13.6% versus 10.6%.

Net profit up 83% to Rs. 64.6 crore versus Rs. 35.3 crore.



S.P. Apparels (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 0.6% to Rs. 401.1 crore versus Rs. 403.4 crore.

EBITDA up 16.1% to Rs. 61.4 crore versus Rs. 52.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.3% versus 13.1%.

Net profit up 20.3% to Rs. 24.9 crore versus Rs. 20.7 crore.

Final dividend of Rs. 3 per share approved for FY26.

Approves stock split of 1 share into 5 shares.



Sunflag Iron & Steel (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 6.5% to Rs. 1,079 crore versus Rs. 1,013 crore.

EBITDA up 8.6% to Rs. 119 crore versus Rs. 110 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11% versus 10.8%.

Net profit up 5.6% to Rs. 66.1 crore versus Rs. 62.6 crore.



EPL (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 25.3% to Rs. 1,388 crore versus Rs. 1,108 crore.

EBITDA up 15.2% to Rs. 261 crore versus Rs. 227 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.8% versus 20.5%.

Net profit down 1.4% to Rs. 98.6 crore versus Rs. 100 crore.



Piccadily Agro Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 18.1% to Rs. 270.5 crore versus Rs. 229 crore.

EBITDA up 16.2% to Rs. 43.8 crore versus Rs. 37.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.2% versus 16.5%.

Net profit up 15.1% to Rs. 21.3 crore versus Rs. 18.5 crore.



JSW Dulux (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 2.8% to Rs. 965 crore versus Rs. 993 crore.

EBITDA down 14.4% to Rs. 115 crore versus Rs. 134 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.9% versus 13.5%.

Net profit down 12.4% to Rs. 79.7 crore versus Rs. 91 crore.

Approves stock split of 1 share into 10 shares.



TD Power Systems (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 72% to Rs. 640 crore versus Rs. 372 crore.

EBITDA up 74.9% to Rs. 121.4 crore versus Rs. 69.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19% versus 18.7%.

Net profit up 72% to Rs. 86 crore versus Rs. 50 crore.



Borana Weaves (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 24.7% to Rs. 101 crore versus Rs. 81 crore.

EBITDA up 51.4% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 17.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 25.8% versus 21.2%.

Net profit up 35.2% to Rs. 16.5 crore versus Rs. 12.2 crore.



Manappuram Finance (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

NII up 28.2% to Rs. 1,725 crore versus Rs. 1,346 crore.

AUM up 57% to Rs. 69,635 crore versus Rs. 44,304 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 585 crore versus Rs. 138 crore.



Gujarat Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 64.8% to Rs. 9,545 crore versus Rs. 5,792 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 1,381 crore versus Rs. 609 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.5% versus 10.5%.

Net profit at Rs. 999 crore versus Rs. 351 crore.



Precision Camshafts (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 3.6% to Rs. 188 crore versus Rs. 195 crore.

EBITDA down 49% to Rs. 7.5 crore versus Rs. 14.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4% versus 7.5%.

Net profit down 55.3% to Rs. 8.4 crore versus Rs. 18.8 crore.



Harsha Engineers (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 25.2% to Rs. 457 crore versus Rs. 365 crore.

EBITDA up 22% to Rs. 67.6 crore versus Rs. 55.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.8% versus 15.2%.

Net profit down 1.3% to Rs. 37.4 crore versus Rs. 37.9 crore.



Repco Home Finance (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Total income up 6.2% to Rs. 468 crore versus Rs. 441 crore.

Net profit up 5.7% to Rs. 114.2 crore versus Rs. 108 crore.



TARC (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 217.1 crore versus Rs. 75.9 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 40.2 crore versus loss of Rs. 120.3 crore.

Net profit down 58.1% to Rs. 22.7 crore versus Rs. 54.2 crore.

Other income at Rs. 1.6 crore versus Rs. 219 crore.



Flair Writing Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 10.7% to Rs. 319 crore versus Rs. 289 crore.

EBITDA up 7.9% to Rs. 53.4 crore versus Rs. 49.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.7% versus 17.1%.

Net profit down 0.3% to Rs. 28.6 crore versus Rs. 28.6 crore.



Landmark Cars (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 22.7% to Rs. 1,302 crore versus Rs. 1,062 crore.

EBITDA up 18.2% to Rs. 72.1 crore versus Rs. 61 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.5% versus 5.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 14.5 crore versus Rs. 6.9 crore.



Linde India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 21.6% to Rs. 694 crore versus Rs. 571 crore.

EBITDA up 1.8% to Rs. 201 crore versus Rs. 197 crore.

EBITDA margin at 28.9% versus 34.5%.

Net profit down 2.4% to Rs. 104.6 crore versus Rs. 107.2 crore.

Appoints Vikash Dokania as CFO from September 15.



Innova Captab (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 34% to Rs. 471 crore versus Rs. 351.5 crore.

EBITDA up 40.3% to Rs. 73.1 crore versus Rs. 52.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.5% versus 14.8%.

Net profit up 42.3% to Rs. 44.1 crore versus Rs. 31 crore.



Ashiana Housing (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 63.3% to Rs. 108 crore versus Rs. 293 crore.

EBITDA down 36.3% to Rs. 7.6 crore versus Rs. 11.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7% versus 4%.

Net profit up 3.1% to Rs. 13.1 crore versus Rs. 12.7 crore.



Nephrocare Health Services (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23.7% to Rs. 282 crore versus Rs. 228 crore.

EBITDA up 34.2% to Rs. 63.9 crore versus Rs. 47.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.7% versus 20.9%.

Net profit up 35% to Rs. 32 crore versus Rs. 23.7 crore.



Som Distilleries & Breweries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 49.2% to Rs. 269 crore versus Rs. 528 crore.

EBITDA down 78.8% to Rs. 14.9 crore versus Rs. 70.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.5% versus 13.3%.

Net profit down 96.2% to Rs. 1.6 crore versus Rs. 42.1 crore.



DAM Capital Advisors (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Total income up 2.4% to Rs. 30 crore versus Rs. 29.3 crore.

Net profit down 40% to Rs. 15 lakh versus Rs. 25 lakh.



PI Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 10.4% to Rs. 1,702 crore versus Rs. 1,901 crore.

EBITDA down 29.2% to Rs. 367.4 crore versus Rs. 519.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 21.6% versus 27.3%.

Net profit down 39% to Rs. 244 crore versus Rs. 400 crore.



Bata India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 3.9% to Rs. 979 crore versus Rs. 942 crore.

EBITDA up 2.6% to Rs. 204 crore versus Rs. 199 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.8% versus 21.1%.

Net profit up 23.1% to Rs. 64 crore versus Rs. 52 crore.

Declares interim dividend of Rs. 25 per share.



Polyplex Corporation (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 29.6% to Rs. 2,254 crore versus Rs. 1,739 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 297 crore versus loss of Rs. 0.6 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 91 crore versus loss of Rs. 19.3 crore.



MMTC (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 50% to Rs. 0.7 crore versus Rs. 1.4 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 20.2 crore versus loss of Rs. 23.1 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 104 crore versus Rs. 44 crore.

Other income at Rs. 145 crore versus Rs. 70 crore.



Techno Electric & Engineering (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 19.8% to Rs. 630.3 crore versus Rs. 526 crore.

EBITDA up 7.7% to Rs. 99.5 crore versus Rs. 92.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.8% versus 17.6%.

Net profit down 31.5% to Rs. 93.3 crore versus Rs. 136 crore.



Man Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 41.9% to Rs. 1,053 crore versus Rs. 742 crore.

EBITDA up 89.2% to Rs. 143 crore versus Rs. 75.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 13.6% versus 10.2%.

Net profit at Rs. 61.4 crore versus Rs. 27.6 crore.



Senco Gold (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 67.4% to Rs. 3,056 crore versus Rs. 1,826 crore.

EBITDA up 16.2% to Rs. 213 crore versus Rs. 184 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7% versus 10%.

Net profit down 3.4% to Rs. 101 crore versus Rs. 105 crore.



Delta Corp (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 8.2% to Rs. 169 crore versus Rs. 184 crore.

EBITDA down 19.5% to Rs. 31.5 crore versus Rs. 39.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.7% versus 21.3%.

Net loss at Rs. 212 crore versus profit of Rs. 29.5 crore.

Saw one-time loss of Rs. 307 crore in Q1.



Caliber Mining & Logistics (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 67.2% to Rs. 657 crore versus Rs. 393 crore.

EBITDA up 15.8% to Rs. 110.2 crore versus Rs. 95.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.8% versus 24.2%.

Net profit down 21.1% to Rs. 30 crore versus Rs. 38 crore.



JNK India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 81.8% to Rs. 180 crore versus Rs. 99 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 16.3 crore versus Rs. 3.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.1% versus 3.2%.

Net profit at Rs. 11.5 crore versus Rs. 1.1 crore.



SKF India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 18.3% to Rs. 971 crore versus Rs. 821 crore.

EBITDA down 5.5% to Rs. 89 crore versus Rs. 94 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.2% versus 11.5%.

Net profit down 13.9% to Rs. 62 crore versus Rs. 72 crore.



Ashoka Buildcon (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 20.5% to Rs. 1,500 crore versus Rs. 1,887 crore.

EBITDA down 56.9% to Rs. 258 crore versus Rs. 599 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.2% versus 31.7%.

Net profit down 41.0% to Rs. 127.8 crore versus Rs. 217.4 crore.



ESAB India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 19.6% to Rs. 421 crore versus Rs. 352 crore.

EBITDA up 33.8% to Rs. 79.2 crore versus Rs. 59.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.8% versus 16.8%.

Net profit up 37.0% to Rs. 56.1 crore versus Rs. 40.9 crore.



Gokaldas Exports (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.7% to Rs. 1,154 crore versus Rs. 956 crore.

EBITDA up 15.6% to Rs. 112.5 crore versus Rs. 97.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.8% versus 10.2%.

Net profit up 6.8% to Rs. 44.3 crore versus Rs. 41.5 crore.

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Stocks In News

Godrej Consumer Products: The company appoints Aasif Malbari as MD & CEO from August 12; Sudhir Sitapati resigns as MD & CEO, while Vishal Kedia takes over as Interim CFO.

The company appoints Aasif Malbari as MD & CEO from August 12; Sudhir Sitapati resigns as MD & CEO, while Vishal Kedia takes over as Interim CFO. L&T: The company signs a business transfer agreement with arm Vyoma.AI to transfer its data centre and cloud services business for Rs. 1,400 crore.

The company signs a business transfer agreement with arm Vyoma.AI to transfer its data centre and cloud services business for Rs. 1,400 crore. Grasim Industries: The company commences commercial production at its 50,000 MTPA CPVC resin plant in Gujarat.

The company commences commercial production at its 50,000 MTPA CPVC resin plant in Gujarat. Firstsource Solutions: The company enters into a partnership with Cresta to deliver AI technology solutions.

The company enters into a partnership with Cresta to deliver AI technology solutions. GMR Power & Urban Infra: The board will consider raising up to Rs. 3,000 crore via QIP, bonds and other instruments on August 14.

The board will consider raising up to Rs. 3,000 crore via QIP, bonds and other instruments on August 14. Prestige Estates: CPPIB to invest up to Rs. 3,000 crore in Prestige Hospitality and acquire up to 28% stake.

CPPIB to invest up to Rs. 3,000 crore in Prestige Hospitality and acquire up to 28% stake. Zydus Lifesciences: Arm Sentynl enters pact with Mereo BioPharma for commercial and manufacturing rights of Alvelestat; Mereo eligible for up to USD 40 million under the agreement.

Arm Sentynl enters pact with Mereo BioPharma for commercial and manufacturing rights of Alvelestat; Mereo eligible for up to USD 40 million under the agreement. Shareholders approve re-appointment of Sharvil Patel as Managing Director for five years.

Canara Bank: The bank hikes 1-month MCLR by 5 bps to 8.05%, 1-year MCLR by 5 bps to 8.80% and 3-year MCLR by 5 bps to 9.10%.

The bank hikes 1-month MCLR by 5 bps to 8.05%, 1-year MCLR by 5 bps to 8.80% and 3-year MCLR by 5 bps to 9.10%. SKF India: The company appoints Sujeeth Pai as MD from September 1; Mukund Vasudevan resigns as MD from August 31. The company also declares an interim dividend of Rs. 20 per share.

The company appoints Sujeeth Pai as MD from September 1; Mukund Vasudevan resigns as MD from August 31. The company also declares an interim dividend of Rs. 20 per share. Muthoot Microfin: Shareholders approve fundraising through private placement.

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