Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 30% Listing Gain As IPO Opens For Subscription

Dhoot Transmission, a leading electrical and electronics (E&E) company, launched its mainboard IPO on Monday. On Day 1 of subscription, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Dhoot Transmission stands at Rs 264, indicating an estimated listing gain of nearly 31% on its market debut.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Dhoot Transmission IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP Today

Dhoot Transmission IPO latest GMP stands at Rs 264, as on Aug. 10. The issue has an upper price band of Rs 871, which means that the estimated listing price is likely to be Rs 1,135 (upper price + GMP). This indicates an estimated listing gain per share at 30.31%.

Note: GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the IPO's listing price or returns.

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Dhoot Transmission IPO: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size

This book build issue worth Rs 3,066.89 crore comprises a combination of Rs 1,400 crore fresh issue and Rs 1,666.89 crore offer-for-sale (OFS). A total of 3.52 crore shares are being offered in the IPO.

The price band has been set between Rs 829 and Rs 871 per share.

Each application lot size comprises 17 shares, requiring retail investors to invest Rs 14,807 per lot to participate in the IPO (at the upper price band).

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Latest Subscription Status: As of 2:45 p.m. on Monday, the IPO was subscribed 0.42 times

Dhoot Transmission IPO: What To Watch

Strong FY26 revenue growth

Improving profitability

Exposure to automotive E&E/wiring harnesses

Debt repayment from IPO proceeds

Expansion into new manufacturing facilities

Valuation at the upper price band

GMP indicating strong potential listing premium

Dhoot Transmission IPO Key Dates

Issue opens: Aug. 10

Issue closes: Aug. 12

Allotment finalisation: Aug. 13

Refund initiation: Aug. 14

Share credit: Aug. 14

Listing date: Aug. 17

Use of Proceeds

The IPO proceeds will primarily be used to repay borrowings, fund new manufacturing plants in Haryana and Tamil Nadu and support general corporate purposes.

About Dhoot Transmission

Founded in 1998, Dhoot Transmission is a leading electrical and electronics (E&E) company engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and supplying wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems. Its diversified portfolio includes wiring harnesses, battery packs, sensors, electronic controllers, among others.

Financials

The company reported an 11.9% YoY increase in profit after tax to Rs 396 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 354 crore in FY25. Total income rose to Rs 4,563.7 crore in FY26 from Rs 3,472.24 crore in FY25, while EBITDA increased to Rs 711 crore from Rs 591 crore.

ALSO READ: Dhoot Transmission Raises Rs 918 Crore From 72 Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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