Iran, Oman Agree On 60-Day Plan To Resume Hormuz Maritime Traffic

Iran and Oman have agreed on a framework to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Al Arabiya reported citing a person aware of the development. This 60-day Hormuz deal, expected to be announced within days, aims to break stalemate and start technical talks to resume maritime traffic.

The Tehran-Muscat deal, however requires approval from Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Under the agreement, vessels entering the Strait of Hormuz would use the shipping lane closest to Iran while vessels leaving the Strait would use the shipping lane closest to Oman. Regional sides are likely to become a part of mine clearance and the necessary technical procedures, the news portal noted.

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Both Iran and Oman that border the key global waterway have been discussing a framework for the management of maritime traffic through the strait since last month. Recenlty, Iran and the US have hinted that a resolution is close, Bloomberg News reported.

“An understanding in principle has been reached on almost all the raised issues, including the map for maritime traffic entry and exit routes,” Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said to the Islamic Republic News Agency on Tuesday.

He, however warned that a bilateral deal with Muscat “does not mean the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.” Iran has emphasised the US is not part of the deal with Oman and indicated that a normalization of the strait will depend on Washington lifting its blockade on Iranian ports.

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