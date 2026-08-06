MV Electrosystems IPO Listing Live: Share Price, Listing Premium, GMP, NSE & BSE Debut Today

MV Electrosystems Ltd. will make its stock market debut today, Thursday, 6 August, with its shares set to list on the BSE and NSE. Trading in the stock will begin at 10:00 IST after a special pre-open session. The IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, August 4.

The BSE has notified exchange members that the equity shares of MV Electrosystems Ltd will be listed and permitted for trading under the ‘B' Group of Securities with effect from Thursday, 6 August 2026.

Mumbai-based MV Electrosystems is engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacturing of electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock.

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