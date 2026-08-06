MV Electrosystems IPO Listing Live: Share Price, Listing Premium, GMP, NSE & BSE Debut Today
Track MV Electrosystems' stock market debut with live updates on listing price, share price, premium, GMP, market reaction and expert views.
MV Electrosystems Ltd. will make its stock market debut today, Thursday, 6 August, with its shares set to list on the BSE and NSE. Trading in the stock will begin at 10:00 IST after a special pre-open session. The IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, August 4.
The BSE has notified exchange members that the equity shares of MV Electrosystems Ltd will be listed and permitted for trading under the ‘B' Group of Securities with effect from Thursday, 6 August 2026.
Mumbai-based MV Electrosystems is engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacturing of electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates on listing prices, expert views and share price movements throughout the trading session.
MV Electrosystems IPO Listing Live: QIB Subscription
The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 374.58 times. Retail investors portion was subscribed 205.42 times, while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 90.47 times subscription.
MV Electrosystems IPO Listing Live: Last Day Of Bidding
The initial public offering of MV Electrosystems Ltd. received a whopping 188.85 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday, driven by an overwhelming response from investors. The IPO received bids for 75.30 crore (75,30,51,278) shares against 39.87 lakh (39,87,491) shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.