iPhone 18 Pro Release: Wednesday, Friday Or Saturday? What Apple's Past Launches Suggest

Apple has not confirmed when it will unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra, but the company's September launch events tend to follow a recognisable rhythm tied to the calendar. This year, Labor Day falls on Sept. 7, and the last time the holiday landed on that exact date in a year unaffected by major disruptions was 2015.

That year, Apple's iPhone 6s event took place on Wednesday, September 9, making the same date a strong candidate for this year's announcement.

Looking Back At 2015 For Clues On Pre-Orders

When Apple held its event on September 9 in 2015, pre-orders for the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus didn't open on the usual Friday but were pushed to Saturday, September 12, likely out of sensitivity to the September 11 anniversary falling that week.

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If Apple follows the same approach this year, pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra could similarly begin on Saturday, September 12, with the devices going on sale the following Friday, September 18.

An Alternative Timeline Is Also Possible

There's another scenario worth considering: Apple could opt to hold its event slightly later, on Tuesday, September 15, instead. In that case, pre-orders would likely open on Friday, September 18, with the phones reaching customers a week after that, on Friday, September 25.

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For now, these remain informed predictions based on Apple's past scheduling habits rather than confirmed plans, and the company is expected to make an official announcement closer to the event itself.

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