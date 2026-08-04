Buy, Sell Or Hold: Paras Defence, HDFC Bank, Ather Energy, Castrol India, Welspun Corp. And Nalco — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Ather Energy Ltd's stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of National Aluminium Co. Ltd?

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show

Paras Defence And Space Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,300.30)

Jain: Hold

Still looking very attractive.

Not normally a company into defence products, but tech space, makes it different from other players.

Strong beneficiary of Make In India theme.

Diversified customer base.

Remain invested, make fresh investments at current levels.

Price target of Rs 1,550-Rs 1,600.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 742)

Shah: Buy On Rise

Not a good time to add more.

One can add above Rs 760, then one can add.

Castrol India (CMP: Rs 187.06)

Shah: Hold

Continue to hold.

Keep stoploss at Rs 184.

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Ather Energy (CMP: Rs 1,450.40)

Jain: Buy On Dips

Results are good.

One should wait for some fall to come in and then make entry.

Buy at Rs 1,440-Rs 1,450 levels.

National Aluminium Company (CMP: Rs 377)

Jain: Buy On Dips

One can make entry at level of Rs 370-Rs 368.

Posted good results.

Welspun Corp. (CMP: Rs 1,736.60)

Shah: Buy

Good time to buy.

Continues to build a strong momentum.

May go towards Rs 1,800 on the upside.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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