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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Paras Defence, HDFC Bank, Ather Energy, Castrol India, Welspun Corp. And Nalco — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks like Paras Defence, HDFC Bank, Ather Energy, Castrol India, Welspun Corp. and Nalco.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Paras Defence, HDFC Bank, Ather Energy, Castrol India, Welspun Corp. And Nalco — Ask Profit
Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.
Photo Source: AI-Generated

Should you add shares of Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Ather Energy Ltd's stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of National Aluminium Co. Ltd?

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show

Paras Defence And Space Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,300.30)

Jain: Hold

  • Still looking very attractive.
  • Not normally a company into defence products, but tech space, makes it different from other players.
  • Strong beneficiary of Make In India theme.
  • Diversified customer base.
  • Remain invested, make fresh investments at current levels.
  • Price target of Rs 1,550-Rs 1,600.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 742)

Shah: Buy On Rise 

  • Not a good time to add more.
  • One can add above Rs 760, then one can add.

Castrol India (CMP: Rs 187.06)

Shah: Hold

  • Continue to hold.
  • Keep stoploss at Rs 184.

ALSO READ: United Breweries Q1 Results: Profit Slides 10% As Margins Contract, Revenue Crosses Rs 3,000 Crore

Ather Energy (CMP: Rs 1,450.40)

Jain: Buy On Dips

  • Results are good.
  • One should wait for some fall to come in and then make entry.
  • Buy at Rs 1,440-Rs 1,450 levels.

National Aluminium Company (CMP: Rs 377)

Jain: Buy On Dips

  • One can make entry at level of Rs 370-Rs 368.
  • Posted good results.

Welspun Corp. (CMP: Rs 1,736.60)

Shah: Buy

  • Good time to buy.
  • Continues to build a strong momentum.
  • May go towards Rs 1,800 on the upside.

ALSO READ: MCX Q1 Results: Profit Falls 22%, Revenue Slides To Rs 702 Crore; Margins Contract

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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