Pradeep Rawat, Known For Roles In 'Ghajini', 'Lagaan' And 'Sarfarosh', Dies Aged 74

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for memorable roles in films such as Lagaan, Ghajini, Insaaf and Chhaava, has died at the age of 74. The news of his death was shared by actor Yashpal Sharma, who had worked with Rawat in Lagaan.

Rawat built a career across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, often taking on intense and powerful characters. His performances as antagonists and authoritative figures made him a familiar face to audiences across several Indian film industries.

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