Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Pradeep Rawat, Known For Roles In 'Ghajini', 'Lagaan' And 'Sarfarosh', Dies Aged 74

Actor Pradeep Rawat, remembered for his performances in Lagaan and Ghajini, has died at 74. Yashpal Sharma shared news of his passing, while Sonu Sood remembered him as "Pradeep bhai" in a tribute.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Pradeep Rawat, Known For Roles In 'Ghajini', 'Lagaan' And 'Sarfarosh', Dies Aged 74
Actor Pradeep Rawat, remembered for his performances in Lagaan and Ghajini, has died at 74. Yashpal Sharma shared news of his passing, while Sonu Sood remembered him as "Pradeep bhai" in a tribute.
(Photo: NDTV India)

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for memorable roles in films such as Lagaan, Ghajini, Insaaf and Chhaava, has died at the age of 74. The news of his death was shared by actor Yashpal Sharma, who had worked with Rawat in Lagaan.

Rawat built a career across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, often taking on intense and powerful characters. His performances as antagonists and authoritative figures made him a familiar face to audiences across several Indian film industries.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'No Political Statements': Bangladesh Renews Hasina's Extradition Demand Ahead Of Delhi Speech

'No Political Statements': Bangladesh Renews Hasina's Extradition Demand Ahead Of Delhi Speech

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com