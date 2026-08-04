Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay Film Holds Strong In Second Week

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has maintained a steady pace at the Indian box office during its second week of release. The Tamil action entertainer continues to attract audiences across multiple languages, including Tamil and Hindi, despite witnessing a decline in weekday footfalls.

The film has recorded consistent collections in its ongoing theatrical journey, with audiences still turning up for the big-screen experience.

Jana Nayagan Day 13 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 90 lakh so far on Day 13 at the domestic box office. The film was running across 2,876 shows with an overall occupancy of 15.1 %. With the latest figures added, the movie's total India net collection has reached Rs 180.35 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 210.41 crore so far. The final India collections are yet to be reported.

Jana Nayagan First Two Weeks Box Office Performance

Sacnilk data suggests that the film opened strongly on its first Thursday with Rs 42.70 crore net collection, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. The weekend witnessed growth, with Day 3 earning Rs 28.90 crore and Day 4 collecting Rs 32 crore. During the first week, the film accumulated Rs 153.55 crore net in India.

In the second week, the film continued its run with Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9, Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10, Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11 and Rs 3.85 crore on Day 12. On Day 13, the movie added Rs 90 lakh to its total earnings.

ALSO READ: 'Illegal, Unacceptable': Mrunal Thakur Warns Of Legal Action Over AI Deepfakes

Language-Wise Collection Breakdown On Day 13

Sacnilk's box office report states that the Tamil version continued to contribute the majority of the film's earnings, collecting Rs 78 lakh on Day 13 with 19% occupancy across 1,759 shows. Meanwhile, the Hindi version earned Rs 12 lakh with 9% occupancy from 1,117 shows.

The Tamil 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 17.96%, including 15% morning occupancy and 19.77% afternoon occupancy. The Hindi 2D version registered 13.09% overall occupancy, with morning occupancy at 9.91% and afternoon occupancy at 16.27%.

Jana Nayagan continues its theatrical journey as it moves further into its second week, with its final box office performance yet to be revealed.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil action-drama film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Directed by H Vinoth, the movie features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in important roles. Blending action, emotion and social themes, the film presents Vijay in a powerful role with a mass entertainer appeal.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay's Film Enters Rs 300-Crore Worldwide Gross Club, Check Monday Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.