Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay's Film Enters Rs 300-Crore Worldwide Gross Club

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has crossed another major milestone at the box office. Despite the expected drop in collections on Monday after a strong second weekend, the film has now entered the Rs 300 crore club worldwide, continuing its impressive run in theatres. It also remains among the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year.

Day 12 Box Office Performance

Jana Nayagan collected Rs 3.85 crore net from 3,943 shows across India on Day 12, registering a 64% drop from Sunday's Rs 10.70 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 179.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 209.35 crore. Overseas, it earned Rs 1 crore on Day 12, taking its international gross to Rs 92 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 301.35 crore.

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Collections - From Opening Day To Now

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on July 23, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2, Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32 crore on Day 4. The film then earned Rs 10.65 crore on Day 5, Rs 8 crore on Day 6, Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 153.55 crore India net.

The second weekend began with Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9 (Second Friday) before jumping to Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10 and Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11. As expected, collections dropped on Day 12, taking the film's India net total close to the Rs 180 crore mark.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 12, collecting Rs 3.60 crore with 33% overall occupancy, while the Hindi and Telugu versions added Rs 0.20 crore and Rs 0.05 crore, respectively.

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a reported Rs 500 crore action drama and marks Vijay's final film before his full-time political career. The story follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who takes on a powerful enemy and gradually emerges as a people's leader in the fight against corruption.

The film features Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John in pivotal roles, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Released in theatres on July 23, 2026, Jana Nayagan continues to attract audiences in its second week, particularly in Tamil Nadu, despite the expected weekday decline.

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