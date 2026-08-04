Ather Energy Shares Rally 18% After Q1 Result As Net Loss Narrows

Ather Energy Ltd.'s stock zoomed 17.8% to a high of Rs 1,500 on Tuesday, as the company narrowed its net losses for the first quarter of financial year 2027.

The shares traded 14.5% higher at Rs 1,457.30 as of 9:40 a.m. on the NSE, compared to a 0.68% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

Ather's net losses for the first quarter of FY27 narrowed to Rs 51 crore from a loss of Rs 178 crore as revenue from operations saw a sharp increase of 88% to Rs 1,217 crore from Rs 645 crore. Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 33.4 crore from a loss of Rs 134 crore.

The company said the quarter's growth was driven by strong volumes, with retail sales doubling year-on-year and volumes rising 81%. Dealer inventory declined to three days from 14 days at the end of the March quarter, while pre-orders surged 158% year-on-year to around 150,000 units.

Customer enquiries also increased about 95% year-on-year to more than 90,000 units, indicating sustained demand.

The company said the impact of price hikes is expected to moderate to 1%–2% in the second quarter, compared with 5%–6% in the first quarter.

It expects this to be offset by the full benefit of price increases implemented towards the end of the first quarter, along with further gains from the EL platform. Ather also said other expenses and staff costs declined materially during the quarter.

Share Price History

The stock has nearly doubled year-to-date and more than tripled in the last 12 months.

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