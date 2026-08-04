Stock Jumps 8%: Great Eastern Shipping Company Share Price Surges 8% After Q1 Profit Spikes 2.5x

Great Eastern Shipping Co. shares surged as much as 8% on Tuesday after the company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the June quarter, supported by strong growth in revenue and operating performance.

The stock is trading at Rs 1,501.9 apiece on NSE around 9.33 am today, gaining over 103.5 points from its previous close at Rs 1,398.4.

Profit More Than Doubles In Q1

Great Eastern Shipping reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,309 crore for the first quarter, compared with Rs 505 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read: KEI Industries Share Price Jumps 7% As Q1 Revenue Surges 23%, Net Profit Jumps 40%

The company reported a 66.9% year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,005 crore, compared with Rs 1,201 crore a year ago.

The company's operating performance also improved significantly. Ebitda stood at Rs 1,338 crore, more than doubling from Rs 642 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin expanded to 66.7% from 53.5% in the year-ago period, indicating stronger profitability despite the volatile global shipping environment.

Also Read: Great Eastern Shipping Q1 Results: Profit Spikes 2.5x, Dividend Of Rs 14.4 Declared; Check Record Date

Dividend Announced

Along with its quarterly earnings, Great Eastern Shipping's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 14.40 per equity share for shareholders.

The dividend announcement comes on the back of a strong start to the financial year, with the company delivering higher earnings, revenue growth and margin expansion.

Stock Movement

The stock has been in focus since the beginning of 2026, as it has rallied more than 32% during the period.

Over a year, the stock has gained almost 59%, which includes today's rally as well.

The stock traded between Rs 914.7 and Rs 1,798 apiece on the NSE during the past 52 weeks, currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 5.3 times.

Also Read: Q1 Results Updates: IREDA Profit Rises 37%; Great Eastern Shipping Announces Dividend

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