Does Tukaram Mundhe Receive Threats After Action Against Restaurants? Maharashtra FDA Chief Responds

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has addressed concerns over alleged threats and pressure faced while taking strict action against food safety violators. In an interview with Food Pharmer on YouTube, Mundhe was asked how he handles challenges while enforcing regulations. He said that his responsibility was to ensure food and drug safety in the state and that there was no reason to fear while performing his duty.

During an interview, Mundhe was asked whether he felt afraid after suspending the licenses of hotels soon after joining the department. He firmly rejected the concern, saying that enforcement action is part of his official responsibility.

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“There is no question of being afraid. This is my job, and why should I be afraid of my own work? My role is to ensure that safe food and drugs are available in Maharashtra. Whatever food is being produced should meet the required standards. Whatever drugs are being manufactured should comply with the quality standards set by FSSAI. They must follow the law, that is my responsibility. I am simply trying to do my job, and there is nothing to fear about it,” Mundhe said.

When asked about threats allegedly received after raising concerns against packaged food products, the FDA chief reiterated that a regulator's role is to implement the law without bias.

“I am a regulator, and regulating according to the law is my job. In the food sector, we are responsible for ensuring food standards and safety. So far, 22 food regulations have been declared in India, and as the State Food Safety Commissioner, it is my responsibility to ensure their implementation,” he said.

Mundhe added that enforcement actions should always remain impartial and focused on public safety. “I am only trying to do that. While carrying out this duty, there is no need for anyone to feel troubled. We just have to ensure that whenever we take action, it is done impartially,” he said.

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The FDA Commissioner emphasised that maintaining food safety standards and ensuring compliance with regulations remain his primary focus while carrying out his responsibilities.

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