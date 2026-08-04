NALCO Upgraded, Narayana Health Target Price Raised, Jupiter Life Line Downgraded Post Q1 Results — Details Inside

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ICICI Securities Report

National Aluminium Company Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are in focus after ICICI Securities reviewed their June-quarter earnings, highlighting aluminium price tailwinds, strong healthcare demand and long-term capacity expansion plans as key growth drivers.

The brokerage upgraded NALCO to Add, maintained Add on Narayana Health and downgraded Jupiter Life Line to Add from Buy while raising target prices on all three stocks.

Among the three, National Aluminium Company (NALCO) received an upgrade to Add from Hold, with ICICI Securities raising its target price to Rs 400 from Rs 395.

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In the healthcare space, Narayana Health reported robust growth in its India operations, though losses from newer overseas ventures weighed on consolidated margins. . The brokerage maintained its Add rating and increased the target price to Rs 2,150 from Rs 2,100.

The brokerage downgraded Jupiter Life Line to Add from Buy following the stock's recent run-up but raised its target price to Rs 345 from Rs 320.

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Isec Nalco Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Narayana Health Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Jupiter Life Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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