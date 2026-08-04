Singer Ariana Grande To Take A Break From Public Life, Exits London Musical

Singer-actress Ariana Grande has announced that she will take a break from public appearances after finishing her Eternal Sunshine Tour. The announcement comes just days after the release of her new album, Petal.

The singer also confirmed that she has stepped away from the London production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George.

Arina Grande Explains Her Break

Grande spoke about the decision during the first of her three sold-out concerts in Chicago. She told fans that the break was planned long ago and was "not a reactive or impulsive thing."

She added that it was "a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place." Grande also said, "Sometimes when a story comes out that's not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion," and assured fans that online negativity had not affected her love for performing. "Nothing can be ruined... Boundaries can need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes," she said.

Why Is Grande Taking A Step Back?

The announcement came after Empire Street Productions said Grande would no longer appear in the 2027 London revival of Sunday in the Park With George. She was set to star alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey at the Barbican Theatre. The production company said the show will still go ahead as planned, and a new cast member will be announced later.

In a statement shared with People, Grande's representative said she wants to complete her tour "healthily and happily" before taking "a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances." The statement said the decision comes after "endless, ongoing public scrutiny." Empire Street Productions also said it fully supports her decision.

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Grande's announcement follows months of attention around her personal life, including her reported breakup with Ethan Slater and continued discussion about her appearance. She has spoken about this before, saying in a 2023 TikTok video, "I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what."

A Look At Her Career

Grande became famous through Nickelodeon before releasing her debut album Yours Truly in 2013. She has won three Grammy Awards and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Wicked. Her Eternal Sunshine Tour will end with a final show in London on September 1.

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