OTT Releases This Week: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Operation Safed Sagar, Sterling Point And More - Here's What To Watch

Whether you're in the mood for an inspiring true story, a thrilling mystery, a laugh-out-loud comedy or a heartfelt romance, this week's OTT releases have you covered.

Here's a look at the biggest new releases arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, JioHotstar and more.

Badly in Love Season 2 (Netflix)

The Japanese unconventional dating reality series returns with a fresh group of contestants who head to Okinawa in search of romance, second chances and unexpected connections.

Streaming from August 4

Let's Marry Harry (Netflix)

Reality star Harry Jowsey headlines this dating reality English series, where he searches for true love with guidance from friends and podcast host Alex Cooper.

Streaming from August 5

Sterling Point (Prime Video)

This coming-of-age English mystery drama stars Ella Rubin and Amélie Hoeferle. The story follows teenager Annie, whose life changes after inheriting a remote Canadian island, where she uncovers hidden family secrets and unexpected relationships.

Streaming from August 5

Ted Lasso Season 4 (Apple TV+)

Jason Sudeikis returns as the optimistic football coach in the much-awaited new English season. With a fresh chapter, new challenges and familiar warmth, the Emmy-winning comedy-drama continues Ted's inspiring journey.

Streaming from August 5

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy (Netflix)

Hosted by award-winning comedian Mo Gilligan, this English documentary explores the global fried chicken industry through an unusual month-long experiment, tracing its history, business and cultural impact.

Streaming from August 5

One Hundred Years of Solitude Season 2 (Netflix)

Based on Gabriel García Márquez's celebrated novel, the Spanish fantasy drama returns to the magical town of Macondo as the Buendía family continues its unforgettable multigenerational saga.

Streaming from August 5

The Shards (JioHotstar)

Based on Bret Easton Ellis' bestselling novel, this English psychological thriller is set in 1980s Los Angeles and follows a privileged group of students whose seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel after the arrival of a mysterious new classmate.

Streaming from August 6

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 (Netflix)

The English romantic teen drama returns as Jackie continues navigating love, heartbreak and family relationships while trying to find her place in Silver Falls.

Streaming from August 6

Main Vaapas Aaunga (Netflix)

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this Hindi Partition-era drama stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh. Set against the backdrop of India's partition, the emotional film explores love, separation and hope while following characters whose lives are forever changed by history.

Expected to stream from August 7

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War (Netflix)

Directed by Oni Sen, the Hindi military drama is inspired by the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron. The series recreates one of the most daring aerial missions during the 1999 Kargil War while highlighting the courage, sacrifice and personal struggles of the officers behind the operation.

Streaming from August 7

Aryabhatt Ka Zero (Theatres)

Directed by Kamal Chandra, the Hindi inspirational drama follows a young man who refuses to let repeated failures define his life and sets out to crack a competitive examination in the hope of rebuilding his future.

Releasing on August 7

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Ohh My Dog (Theatres)

Directed by Amit Rai, the Hindi emotional drama stars Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra and Maahi Rai. What begins as a young boy's search for his missing pet slowly turns into a shocking investigation involving the disappearance of stray dogs and an unexpected conspiracy.

Releasing on August 7

The Last House (Netflix)

Starring Greta Lee and Wagner Moura, this English science-fiction survival thriller follows a family trapped inside their own home with no way out as they struggle to survive a mysterious unseen force.

Streaming from August 7

Ricky Gervais: Alley Cats (Netflix)

Created by Ricky Gervais, this Japanese adult animated comedy follows a group of stray British cats whose funny and emotional adventures blend sharp humour with social commentary.

Streaming from August 7

The Ribbon Hero (Netflix)

This Japanese fantasy adventure follows Princess Sapphire as she fights to protect her new kingdom after losing everything to a devastating calamity.

Streaming from August 7

Our Sticky Love (Netflix)

Starring Jung Hae-in and Ha Young, this Korean romantic comedy follows a prosecutor suffering from memory loss who unknowingly reunites with her first love, leading to an unusual fake relationship filled with romance and danger.

Streaming from August 7

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Prime Video, JioHotstar)

Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad travel beyond the Mushroom Kingdom into space to stop Bowser and Bowser Jr. in the English animated sequel based on Nintendo's iconic video game franchise.

Streaming from August 7

MTV Hustle Season 5 (JioHotstar)

India's popular hip-hop reality show returns with Badshah, EPR, Agsy, Paradox and MC Square as mentors. The new season introduces aspiring rappers from across the country as they compete for the title through powerful performances and original music.

Streaming from August 8

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