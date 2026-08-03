Stock Market Live: Nifty Rallies Near 24,600, Sensex Surges 600 Points; Zee Entertainment Slumps 8%
Nifty FMCG rose 1.12%, while Nifty Metal gained 0.94%. Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.78% and 0.74%, respectively. Nifty Media fell 1.61%, while Nifty Pharma declined 0.49%.
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Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 traded 182.55 points, or 0.75%, higher at 24,566.15 after rising as much as 0.8% to 24,576.45 and the BSE Sensex gained 578.43 points, or 0.74%, to 78,673.07 after climbing as much as 800 points to 78,895.10.
Asian stock markets traded lower on Monday, with South Korean and Japanese equities leading losses despite a decline in crude oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned plans for another military attack on Iran.
South Korea's Kospi plunged 5.50% after trading resumed, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.87% and Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.33%.
Oil prices fell after Trump said on Sunday that he had cancelled planned strikes against Iran following requests from Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries to hold back while the two sides worked towards an agreement.
Trump said the proposed deal would provide for the "Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT" and address what he called the threat from Iran's nuclear programme.
The announcement eased some concerns over another disruption to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude fell $3.52 to $84.41 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped $3.49 to $81.18.
Trump's decision followed reports late last week that Washington was considering fresh military action against Iran as the prospects for a negotiated end to the conflict deteriorated and oil prices moved higher.
Iran responded cautiously to the latest development. Acting Defence Minister Seyyed Majid Ibn Al-Reza said Tehran continued to treat threats against the country seriously, even as he described recent comments from its adversaries as part of a "psychological and cognitive warfare campaign", according to a post from Iranian state media on X.
U.S. stock futures advanced as investors shifted some attention towards the July employment report and another busy stretch of corporate earnings. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 200 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.5% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.8%.
The gains in futures followed a positive finish on Wall Street on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 276.97 points, or 0.53%, to 52,485.03. The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% to 7,489.72, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1% to 25,373.85.
Stock Market Live: Maruti Suzuki Appears On Fresh Shorts Screen
- Maruti Suzuki October futures fell 1.32% to 14,100 as open interest increased 48.53%.
- The contract carried 101 open-interest contracts on the dashboard.
Stock Market Live: Bank Nifty OI Rises 27% Since Last Expiry
- Bank Nifty total open interest has increased 26.94% since the previous expiry to 8.79 lakh contracts.
- Call OI rose 34.02% to 4.14 lakh contracts, while Put OI increased 21.52% to 3.89 lakh contracts.
- Futures OI climbed 19.84% even as Bank Nifty declined 0.72%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,550 Sees Sharp Two-Way OI Addition
- Both Call and Put writers have added positions at the 24,550 strike.
- Call OI increased by about 1.56 lakh contracts, while Put OI rose by around 2.36 lakh contracts.
- Total outstanding OI stands at roughly 2.05 lakh Calls and 2.41 lakh Puts at the strike.
Stock Market Live: GAIL Sees Fresh Short Build-Up Across Contracts
- GAIL features prominently on the fresh-shorts screen.
- October futures fell 4.36% as OI increased 137.50%, while September futures declined 4.39% alongside a 78.16% increase in open interest.
- This suggests fresh short positions.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Total OI Jumps 137% Since Last Expiry
- Nifty total options open interest has increased 137.37% since the previous expiry to 1.13 crore contracts, even as the index declined 5.30%.
- Call OI rose 108.67% to 47.90 lakh contracts, while Put OI climbed 181.99% to 63.44 lakh contracts.
- Futures OI, meanwhile, declined 10.38% to 2.09 lakh contracts.
Stock Market Live: Bank Nifty 58,000 Sees Biggest Options Concentration
- The 58,000 strike carries the largest Call and Put open-interest concentration visible on the Bank Nifty options dashboard.
- Call OI at the strike is substantially higher than at surrounding levels, while Put positioning is also concentrated at 58,000.
- The strike remains the main options activity zone in the current setup.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Options Positioning Clusters Around 24,500–24,600
- Options activity is concentrated around the 24,500–24,600 area in the current Nifty weekly series.
- The 24,500 strike carries the highest Put OI at 3.17 lakh contracts, while 24,600 has the highest Call OI at 3.24 lakh contracts.
- Fresh additions are also concentrated around these strikes on both sides.
Stock Market Live: TCS Features Among Long-Liquidation Names
TCS futures fell 7.75% alongside a decline in open interest, putting the IT major in the long-unwinding bucket.
Other stocks appearing on the liquidation screen include:
- BEL
- Bank of Baroda
- Asian Paints
- Oberoi Realty
- 360 ONE
- Vedanta
- IndusInd Bank
- Infosys
- ICICI Bank
- Astral
Stock Market Live: Nifty Mid Select OI Rises 46% Since Last Expiry
- Nifty Mid Select has gained 11.23% since the previous expiry, accompanied by a 46.22% rise in total open interest to 77,350 contracts.
- Call OI increased 57.31%, while Put OI rose 73.37%. Futures OI increased 1.58% to 16,058 contracts.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Call Writers Concentrate At 24,550 And 24,600
Call writers have added the most positions around the 24,550–24,600 zone in the current weekly series.
Call OI additions stand at about:
- 24,550 — 1.56 lakh contracts
- 24,600 — 1.39 lakh contracts
- 24,700 — 68,332 contracts
- 24,500 — 59,950 contracts
- 24,650 — 59,096 contracts
Stock Market Live: Divi's Labs Among Stocks Seeing Fresh Long Positions
Divi's Laboratories futures rose 4.38% alongside a 42.11% increase in open interest, placing the stock among the long build-up names.
Other stocks showing accumulation include:
- Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
- Ashok Leyland
- Motherson
- Bajaj Finserv
- BPCL
- Hindustan Petroleum
- SRF
- AB Capital
- DLF
- Reliance Industries
Stock Market Live: Nifty Fin Service Options OI More Than Triples Since Last Expiry
- Nifty Financial Services options open interest has risen 218.80% since the previous expiry even as the index declined 2.12%.
- Call OI increased 279.53% to 3,579 contracts, while Put OI jumped 325.63% to 3,056 contracts. Futures OI declined 8.66%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Put Writers Add Most At 24,500
Fresh Put writing is highest at the 24,500 strike, where Put open interest increased by about 2.85 lakh contracts.
Fresh additions are also visible at:
- 24,550 — 2.36 lakh contracts
- 24,600 — 1.55 lakh contracts
- 24,400 — 96,473 contracts
- 24,450 — 93,583 contracts
Stock Market Live: HDFC Bank Leads Short-Covering Screen
HDFC Bank futures rose 8.67% even as open interest declined 0.15%, placing the stock in the short-covering bucket.
Policybazaar, Union Bank, Fortis, Tata Elxsi, Amber Enterprises, LTM, SAIL, Blue Star and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the other stocks on the short-covering screen.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,500 Holds Highest Put Open Interest
Put positioning remains concentrated at the 24,500 strike, where open interest stands at about 3.17 lakh contracts, the highest in the current weekly series.
Other notable Put OI positions are at:
- 24,550 — 2.41 lakh contracts
- 24,000 — 2.22 lakh contracts
- 24,200 — 1.92 lakh contracts
- 24,400 — 1.90 lakh contracts
Stock Market Live: Muthoot Finance Leads Fresh Short Build-Up
Muthoot Finance leads the fresh shorts screen, with its October futures falling 10.03% while open interest jumped 890.48%.
Other stocks showing fresh short positions include:
- GAIL
- Persistent Systems
- Siemens
- Maruti Suzuki
- RBL Bank
- Dixon Technologies
- MCX
- Mphasis
- Sun Pharma
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,600 Emerges As Biggest Call OI Zone
The 24,600 strike has the highest Call open interest in the current Nifty weekly series at about 3.24 lakh contracts, making it the largest overhead Call concentration.
Other notable Call OI positions are at:
- 24,700 — 2.10 lakh contracts
- 24,550 — 2.05 lakh contracts
- 24,500 — 2.00 lakh contracts
- 25,000 — 1.86 lakh contracts
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Hold Gains After Hitting Intraday Highs
- The Nifty 50 traded 182.55 points, or 0.75%, higher at 24,566.15 after rising as much as 0.8% to 24,576.45.
- The Sensex gained 578.43 points, or 0.74%, to 78,673.07 after climbing as much as 800 points to 78,895.10.
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Stock Market Live: FSSAI Issues Notices To USL, Inbrew Over Flavouring Norms
- The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India issued notices to manufacturing units of United Spirits, Inbrew Beverages and other alcoholic beverage makers over alleged violations of flavouring norms, PTI reported.
- FSSAI said some manufacturers had added flavours that mimic the natural profile of standardised alcoholic beverages, such as rum flavour in rum or whisky flavour in whisky. The regulator also flagged alleged violations involving age-related claims and blend-age disclosures.
Stock Market Live: India Approves One Chinese FDI Proposal Worth Rs 1 Crore In FY26
- India approved one foreign direct investment proposal from China worth Rs 1 crore in FY26, PTI reported, citing official data. It cleared 13 proposals from Hong Kong worth Rs 610.42 crore.
- Overall, the government approved 63 FDI proposals worth Rs 10,292.67 crore during the year. Singapore accounted for the highest approved value at Rs 3,259.88 crore.
Stock Market Live: Park Medi World Q1 Profit Rises 42.5%
- Park Medi World’s consolidated net profit rose 42.5% year-on-year to Rs 82.5 crore. Revenue increased 19.3% to Rs 476 crore.
- EBITDA grew 20.3% to Rs 126 crore, while the margin widened to 26.5% from 26.3%. The company will acquire Mehar Mediserve for Rs 107 crore.
Stock Market Live: Narayana Health Plans Rs 2,000 Crore Capex To Add Beds
- Sandhya J of Narayana Health told NDTV Profit that the company reported its highest quarterly revenue in Q1, supported by patient volumes and capacity utilisation in India. The insurance business nearly tripled from a lower base, while the UK business remained sluggish.
- The company will spend Rs 2,000 crore over the next two to three years to increase bed capacity. It aims to lift UK margins to double digits and expects that business to improve over the next 12–18 months.
Stock Market Live: Maruti Suzuki Falls 2% As Q1 Margin Narrows
- Maruti Suzuki shares fell as much as 2% to Rs 13,901, ending a six-session gaining streak. First-quarter net profit declined 10.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,352 crore, while EBITDA fell 14.5% to Rs 4,312 crore and the margin narrowed to 8.2% from 13.1%.
- The decline came despite revenue rising 35.9% to Rs 52,456 crore and July sales increasing 33.4% to 2.41 lakh units. Brokerages cited higher commodity costs and other expenses as factors behind the margin pressure.
Stock Market Live: Biocon Launches Yesafili In US
Biocon has commercially launched Yesafili, a biosimilar version of aflibercept, in the US, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Blue Cloud Softech Signs Liberia Digital Infrastructure Pact
- Blue Cloud Softech has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Liberian government for the country’s National Digital Infrastructure Project, according to an exchange filing.
- The company will implement the project through a public-private partnership model.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Auto July Sales Rise 30%
- Bajaj Auto’s total sales rose 30% year-on-year to 4.7 lakh units in July. Two-wheeler sales increased 31% to 3.9 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales grew 23% to 85,958 units.
- Domestic sales rose 20% to 2.2 lakh units, while exports increased 39% to 2.5 lakh units.
Stock Market Live: TVS Motor July Sales Rise 38%
- TVS Motor’s total sales rose 38% year-on-year to 6.3 lakh units in July. Two-wheeler sales increased 38% to 6 lakh units, with domestic sales rising 42% to 4.4 lakh units.
- Exports grew 29% to 1.8 lakh units, while three-wheeler sales increased 51% to 26,537 units. Electric two-wheeler sales stood at 60,934 units.
Stock Market Live: ITC, Bajaj Finance Lead Nifty 50 Gains
- ITC added 16.51 points to the Nifty 50’s rise, followed by Bajaj Finance at 16.28 points. HDFC Bank, L&T and Infosys contributed 15.88 points, 12.88 points and 11.11 points, respectively.
- Sun Pharma was the largest drag, pulling the index down by 6.75 points. Cipla, ONGC, Coal India and Apollo Hospitals also limited gains.
Stock Market Live: Nifty FMCG Leads Sectoral Gains, Media Falls 1.61%
- Nifty FMCG rose 1.12%, while Nifty Metal gained 0.94%. Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.78% and 0.74%, respectively.
- Nifty Media fell 1.61%, while Nifty Pharma declined 0.49%.
Nifty Rallies Near 24,600, Sensex Surges 800 Points; Zee Entertainment Slumps 8%
- The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.8% to 24,576.45.
- The BSE Sensex rose as much as 800 points or 1% to 78,895.10.
Stock Market Live: Maruti Approves Four CBG Projects Worth Rs 561 Crore
Maruti Suzuki's board approved investments in four compressed biogas projects, adding a separate corporate trigger beyond its July sales update.
• Four CBG projects approved.
• Total investment at Rs 561 crore.
Stock Market Live: LIC Gets GST Demand Orders
Life Insurance Corporation of India received separate GST demand orders from Jharkhand and CGST Allahabad.
• Jharkhand GST demand at Rs 99.10 crore, along with interest and a penalty of Rs 9.91 crore.
• CGST Allahabad demand for FY19-FY21 involves GST of Rs 95.24 crore, applicable interest and an equal penalty of Rs 95.24 crore over alleged excess input tax credit claim and short tax payment.
Stock Market Live: No Stocks Under F&O Ban
The derivatives market starts the session without any individual securities under the futures and options ban.
• Stocks under F&O ban: Nil.
Stock Market Live: TVS Motor July Sales Rise 38%
- TVS Motor’s total sales rose 38% year-on-year to 6.3 lakh units in July. Two-wheeler sales increased 38% to 6 lakh units, with domestic sales rising 42% to 4.4 lakh units.
- Exports grew 29% to 1.8 lakh units, while three-wheeler sales increased 51% to 26,537 units. Electric two-wheeler sales stood at 60,934 units.
Stock Market Live: SML Mahindra, Sigma Solve Enter Short-Term ASM
SML Mahindra and Sigma Solve have been shortlisted under the Short-Term Additional Surveillance Measure framework, while Cyient DLM will exit ASM.
• SML Mahindra — Short-Term ASM inclusion.
• Sigma Solve — Short-Term ASM inclusion.
• Cyient DLM — ASM exclusion.
• SML Mahindra price band reduced from 20% to 10%.
• Sigma Solve price band reduced from 20% to 10%.
• Thangamayil Jewellery price band reduced from 10% to 5%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,000 Strike Holds Maximum Put OI
The 24,000 strike holds the maximum Put open interest on Nifty, making it a key derivatives level for the session.
• Maximum Put OI at 24,000 strike.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Depreciates To 95.135 Against US Dollar
The rupee weakened to 95.135 against the US dollar.
Stock Market Live: Manipal Health Enterprises To List Today
Manipal Health Enterprises will debut on the stock exchanges today. Its initial public offering was subscribed 5.12 times on the final day of bidding.
Stock Market Live: Vodafone Idea Gets Rs 26.83 Crore Damages Notice
Vodafone Idea received a notice seeking liquidated damages over an alleged default in meeting spectrum rollout obligations.
• Liquidated damages sought at Rs 26.83 crore.
• The alleged default relates to minimum rollout obligations under spectrum allocated in the 2022 Spectrum Auction.
Stock Market Live: Sensex Gains Nearly 800 Points In Pre-Market, Nifty Rises 0.78%
The Sensex rose 785.89 points, or 1.01%, to 78,880.53 during the pre-market trade. The Nifty 50 gained 189.10 points, or 0.78%, to 24,572.70.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,600 Strike Holds Maximum Call OI
The 24,600 strike holds the maximum Call open interest on Nifty, putting the level in focus in the derivatives market.
• Maximum Call OI at 24,600 strike.
Stock Market Live: Anawil Wire IPO Opens For Subscription Today
- Anawil Wire & Engineering’s Rs 177.81 crore IPO opens for subscription today. G.V. Electricals and Fusion Klassroom Edutech enter their second day of bidding.
- MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green Energy, Dhaval Packaging and Oneindig Technologies enter the final day of subscription. Juniper Green Energy’s IPO is the largest among these issues at Rs 1,800 crore.
Stock Market Live: Nifty August Futures Trade At 47-Point Premium
Nifty August futures indicated a positive derivatives setup ahead of the trading session.
• Nifty August futures up 0.30% at 24,430.
• Futures trade at a premium of 47 points.
Stock Market Live: CAMS, Escorts Kubota Among Companies Reporting Q1 Results Today
- Computer Age Management Services, Escorts Kubota, Great Eastern Shipping Company, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, JM Financial, Kansai Nerolac Paints and KEI Industries will report first-quarter results today.
- Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, NOCIL, Sanathan Textiles, Stove Kraft and Thomas Cook (India) are also scheduled to announce earnings.
Stock Market Live: NALCO Reports Q1 Earnings
National Aluminium Co. reported sequential growth in revenue, Ebitda and profit during the June quarter.
NALCO (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Profit up 16.3% at Rs 2,003 crore versus Rs 1,722 crore.
- Revenue up 5.8% at Rs 5,302 crore versus Rs 5,013 crore.
- Ebitda up 15.2% at Rs 2,708 crore versus Rs 2,349 crore.
- Ebitda margin at 51.1% versus 46.9%.
Stock Market Live: Adani Ports July Cargo Volume Rises 15%
- Adani Ports handled 46.3 million metric tonnes of cargo in July, up 15% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing.
- Logistics rail volume fell 16% to 51,020 twenty-foot equivalent units.
Stock Market Live: Ashok Leyland July Sales Rise 30%
- Ashok Leyland’s total sales rose 30% year-on-year to 19,590 units in July, according to an exchange filing. Domestic sales increased 33% to 17,980 units.
- Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew 29% to 12,270 units, while light commercial vehicle sales rose 32% to 7,320 units.
Stock Market Live: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Reports Q1 Earnings
Gujarat Ambuja Exports reported higher revenue, Ebitda and net profit for the June quarter, while operating margin expanded.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 23.5% at Rs 1,594 crore versus Rs 1,291 crore.
- Ebitda at Rs 232 crore versus Rs 96.3 crore.
- Ebitda margin at 14.5% versus 7.5%.
- Net profit at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 65 crore.
Stock Market Live: JPMorgan Retains Underweight On CDSL
JPMorgan retained its Underweight rating on CDSL after the depository's June-quarter performance.
JPMorgan
• Maintain Underweight.
• Target price at Rs 1,200.
• Revenue growth was modest while margins compressed.
• Franchise metrics remained resilient.
• Operating leverage was less visible as costs increased ahead of revenue.
Stock Market Live: CDSL Reports Q1 Earnings
CDSL reported higher revenue, Ebitda and net profit for the June quarter, while operating margin narrowed.
CDSL (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 13.1% at Rs 293 crore versus Rs 259 crore.
- Ebitda up 5.7% at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 131 crore.
- Ebitda margin at 47.1% versus 50.4%.
- Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 102 crore.
Stock Market Live: Clean Science Reports Q1 Earnings
Clean Science reported higher revenue and net profit for the June quarter, while Ebitda and operating margin declined.
Clean Science (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 10.5% at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 243 crore.
- Ebitda down 3.3% at Rs 96.5 crore versus Rs 99.8 crore.
- Ebitda margin at 35.9% versus 41.1%.
- Net profit up 4.7% at Rs 73.4 crore versus Rs 70.1 crore.
• The company secured a supply contract from Kemin Industries and will be the primary supplier for Kemin's food operations for five years.
Stock Market Live: Auto Stocks In Focus After July Sales Updates
Automobile counters will track July sales updates after several manufacturers reported double-digit volume growth.
• Tata Motors PV total sales up 59%.
• Maruti Suzuki total sales up 33.4%.
• Eicher Motors motorcycle sales up 34%.
• M&M total sales up 26%.
• Hyundai Motor total sales up 25.4%.
• Escorts Kubota total tractor sales up 22%.
• Hero MotoCorp total sales up 19%.
• Tata Motors CV total sales up 37%.
Stock Market Live: Escorts Kubota July Tractor Sales Rise 22%
Escorts Kubota reported higher tractor volumes in July, led by growth in the domestic market.
Escorts Kubota (July Auto Sales, YoY)
- Total tractor sales up 22% at 8,731 units.
- Domestic tractor sales up 23.7% at 8,194 units.
Stock Market Live: Eicher Motors July Motorcycle Sales Jump 34%
Eicher Motors reported higher motorcycle volumes during July, while exports increased 10%.
Eicher Motors (July Auto Sales, YoY)
- Motorcycle sales up 34% at 1.18 lakh units.
- Motorcycle exports up 10% at 12,915 units.
Stock Market Live: Hyundai Motor July Sales Rise 25.4%
Hyundai Motor reported double-digit growth in domestic sales and exports during July.
Hyundai Motor (July Auto Sales, YoY)
- Total sales up 25.4% at 75,360 units.
- Domestic sales up 23.3% at 54,210 units.
- Exports up 31.4% at 21,150 units.
Stock Market Live: Hero MotoCorp July Sales Rise 19%
Hero MotoCorp reported higher domestic, motorcycle and scooter sales during July, while exports declined.
Hero MotoCorp (July Auto Sales, YoY)
- Total sales up 19% at 5.33 lakh units.
- Domestic sales up 21.6% at 5.01 lakh units.
- Exports down 14% at 32,013 units.
- Motorcycle sales up 17% at 4.69 lakh units.
- Scooter sales up 32% at 64,851 units.