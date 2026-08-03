Stock Market Live: Nifty Rallies Near 24,600, Sensex Surges 600 Points; Zee Entertainment Slumps 8%

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Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 traded 182.55 points, or 0.75%, higher at 24,566.15 after rising as much as 0.8% to 24,576.45 and the BSE Sensex gained 578.43 points, or 0.74%, to 78,673.07 after climbing as much as 800 points to 78,895.10.

Asian stock markets traded lower on Monday, with South Korean and Japanese equities leading losses despite a decline in crude oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned plans for another military attack on Iran.

South Korea's Kospi plunged 5.50% after trading resumed, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.87% and Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.33%.

Oil prices fell after Trump said on Sunday that he had cancelled planned strikes against Iran following requests from Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries to hold back while the two sides worked towards an agreement.

Trump said the proposed deal would provide for the "Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT" and address what he called the threat from Iran's nuclear programme.

The announcement eased some concerns over another disruption to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude fell $3.52 to $84.41 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped $3.49 to $81.18.

Trump's decision followed reports late last week that Washington was considering fresh military action against Iran as the prospects for a negotiated end to the conflict deteriorated and oil prices moved higher.

Iran responded cautiously to the latest development. Acting Defence Minister Seyyed Majid Ibn Al-Reza said Tehran continued to treat threats against the country seriously, even as he described recent comments from its adversaries as part of a "psychological and cognitive warfare campaign", according to a post from Iranian state media on X.

U.S. stock futures advanced as investors shifted some attention towards the July employment report and another busy stretch of corporate earnings. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 200 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.5% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.8%.

The gains in futures followed a positive finish on Wall Street on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 276.97 points, or 0.53%, to 52,485.03. The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% to 7,489.72, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1% to 25,373.85.