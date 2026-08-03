Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug 3

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Stock Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended their gains in noon trade on Friday after a muted start, led by buying in auto and pharma stocks.

At the last count, the BSE Sensex was up 304 points, or 0.4%, at 78,236, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 99.85 points, or 0.41%, to trade at 24,417.00.

Meanwhile, Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 613.92 points, or 1.2%, to end at 52,208.06. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7% to settle at 7,437.64, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.8% to close at 25,122.18.

US Stock Market Recap

Wall Street indices extended gains on the continuation of tech boost for hyperscalers like Amazon Inc., along with stocks of semiconductor and chip manufacturers like Micron Technology Inc.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 1% higher at 25,383.70, S&P 500 was up 0.62% to 7,483.87, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.42% to 52,429.21 at open.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Highlights: Divi's Labs Profit Up 65%, CDSL Profit Rises 14%

Earnings & Updates

Xpro India Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit stood at Rs 7.9 crore versus a loss of Rs 5.5 crore YoY.

Revenue rose 20.4% to Rs 174.4 crore versus Rs 144.9 crore YoY.

Ebitda increased 18% to Rs 16.8 crore versus Rs 14.2 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 9.6% versus 9.8% YoY.

Bajaj Holdings Q1 (Consolidated)

Profit declined 22.4% to Rs 2,706 crore versus Rs 3,486 crore YoY.

Revenue rose 24% to Rs 419 crore versus Rs 338 crore YoY.

Urban Company Q1 (Consolidated)

The company reported a net loss of Rs 92 crore versus a profit of Rs 7 crore YoY.

Revenue rose 43.9% to Rs 528 crore versus Rs 367 crore YoY.

Ebitda loss widened to Rs 92.7 crore versus a loss of Rs 4.8 crore YoY.

Aadhar Housing Finance Q1

Net profit rose 19% to Rs 282 crore versus Rs 237 crore YoY.

Total income increased 17.1% to Rs 997 crore versus Rs 851 crore YoY.

ITC Q1 (Consolidated)

Net revenue declined 14.4% to Rs 16,908 crore versus Rs 19,761 crore YoY.

Ebitda fell 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore versus Rs 6,261 crore YoY.

Net profit declined 27.1% to Rs 3,579 crore versus Rs 4,911 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 26.7% versus 31.7% YoY.

Agri business revenue declined 17% to Rs 8,082 crore YoY.

Total FMCG business revenue rose 53% to Rs 21,866 crore YoY.

Cigarette revenue increased 81% to Rs 15,383 crore YoY.

Maruti Suzuki Q1

Cost of materials increased 46% to Rs 32,000 crore YoY.

Net profit declined 10.8% to Rs 3,352 crore versus Rs 3,758 crore YoY.

Revenue rose 35.9% to Rs 52,456 crore versus Rs 38,593 crore YoY.

Ebitda fell 14.5% to Rs 4,312 crore versus Rs 5,043 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 8.2% versus 13.1% YoY.

Ram Ratna Wires Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit stood at Rs 35.2 crore versus Rs 15.5 crore YoY.

Revenue rose 88.6% to Rs 1,853 crore versus Rs 982 crore YoY.

Ebitda stood at Rs 89.5 crore versus Rs 42.8 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 4.8% versus 4.4% YoY.

Jupiter Life Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit declined 14.6% to Rs 37.5 crore versus Rs 43.9 crore YoY.

Revenue rose 16.4% to Rs 411 crore versus Rs 353 crore YoY.

Ebitda increased 1% to Rs 79.3 crore versus Rs 78.5 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 19.3% versus 22.2% YoY.

The company appointed Harshad Purani as Chief Financial Officer.

Jindal Worldwide Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit rose 85.7% to Rs 32.4 crore versus Rs 17.4 crore YoY.

Revenue increased 2.7% to Rs 555 crore versus Rs 540 crore YoY.

Ebitda declined 25.3% to Rs 30.1 crore versus Rs 40.3 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 5.4% versus 7.5% YoY.

SMS Pharma Q1 (Consolidated)

Revenue rose 5.6% to Rs 207 crore versus Rs 196 crore YoY.

Net profit increased 2% to Rs 20.9 crore versus Rs 20.5 crore YoY.

Ebitda rose 4% to Rs 40.9 crore versus Rs 39.4 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 19.8% versus 20.1% YoY.

Corona Remedies Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit increased 30.1% to Rs 60.1 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore YoY.

Revenue rose 21.9% to Rs 422 crore versus Rs 347 crore YoY.

Ebitda increased 33.5% to Rs 93.1 crore versus Rs 69.8 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 22% versus 20.1% YoY.

ABB India Q2 CY2026

Net profit rose 3% to Rs 362 crore versus Rs 352 crore YoY.

Revenue increased 21% to Rs 3,559 crore versus Rs 2,940 crore YoY.

Ebitda rose 11.4% to Rs 447 crore versus Rs 401 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin stood at 12.6% versus 13.6% YoY.

The company declared a special dividend of Rs 90 per share.

Stocks in News

ideaForge Technology: Received in-principle approval from the Technology Development Board for funding of up to Rs 151 crore at 4% interest under the RDI scheme for its Rs 302 crore YETI heavy-lift autonomous aerial logistics vehicle project.

Park Medi World: Acquired an 80% stake in V3 Healthcare on July 31, 2026.

Hero MotoCorp: Launched the VIDA VX2 Go FB electric scooter, expanding its EV portfolio with multiple charging options. Prices start at Rs 1.13 lakh.

PNC Infratech: Received a letter of intent from the Airports Authority of India for an EPC contract worth Rs 302.44 crore for airside and landside development works at Pantnagar Airport in Uttarakhand. The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months.

Nava: Resumed operations at its ferro alloys plant furnaces from Aug. 1 after maintenance.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company and its subsidiary face a writ petition in the Gauhati High Court over the allotment of 3,000 bighas of land. The potential financial impact is Rs 103.16 crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The board approved four compressed biogas (CBG) projects worth Rs 561 crore.

JSW Steel: Moody's assigned a Baa3 rating with a stable outlook. Net debt declined to Rs 46,157 crore.

Lupin: Received U.S. FDA approval for Diazepam Injection USP. The product has estimated annual U.S. sales of $77.9 million.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers: The Department of Fertilizers reduced the energy norm for its Thai unit to 5.984 Gcal/PMT, resulting in an estimated impact of Rs 171.54 crore.

NCC: Secured three orders worth Rs 1,052.71 crore in July, including Rs 590.38 crore in the Buildings Division and Rs 462.33 crore in the Water Division.

Mufin Green Finance: Approved a private placement of secured non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 125 crore.

ONGC: Received 71.57 lakh shares each in Bharat Ethane One IFSC and Bharat Ethane Two IFSC, maintaining a 50% stake in both joint ventures.

Shanti Gold: Approved the letter of offer for a rights issue of 46.43 lakh shares at Rs 215 apiece. The issue opens on Aug. 14.

Welspun Living: Completed the sale of a 51% stake in Welspun Captive Power Generation to Welspun Corp for Rs 67.65 crore. The company has ceased to be a subsidiary and has become an associate.

MAS Financial Services: Received UIDAI approval to operate as a Sub-AUA and Sub-KUA under Protean eGov, enabling Aadhaar authentication and e-KYC services for two years.

Aavas Financiers: Sandeep Tandon resigned as chairperson on July 31. V.G. Kannan was appointed chairperson and independent director with effect from Aug. 1.

SMS Pharma: Reappointed Ramesh Babu Potluri as Chairman and Managing Director for five years. The board also approved a loan of up to Rs 50 crore to subsidiary SMS Peptides.

Sical Logistics: Executed a master lease agreement worth Rs 70 crore with Tata Capital.

Cantabil Retail India: Opened eight new stores, taking its total store count to 675.

Rolex Rings: Completed the extinguishment of one crore shares bought back for Rs 180 crore at Rs 180 per share. The company's equity share capital now stands at 26.23 crore shares.

State Bank of India: CFO Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti retired on July 31. Sunil Ramgopal Agrawal assumed charge as Chief Financial Officer from Aug. 1.

Orissa Minerals Development Company: The Supreme Court restored the environmental clearance proposal for the Belkundi mines for reconsideration and processing.

Skipper: Allotted 92.23 lakh shares on a preferential basis, raising Rs 433.5 crore.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): Received fresh orders worth Rs 847 crore since July 13.

Powerica: Signed a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam to set up a 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

John Cockerill: Marc Dumont ceased to be Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 31. A successor will be appointed later.

Punjab National Bank: Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates remain unchanged.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): Received a GST demand of Rs 99.1 crore along with interest and a penalty of Rs 9.91 crore from Jharkhand authorities. Separately, received another GST demand of Rs 95.24 crore, along with applicable interest and an equal penalty, from CGST Allahabad for FY19–FY21.

ICICI Bank: RBI approved the reappointment of Ajay Kumar Gupta as Executive Director for two years from Nov. 27, 2026.

Welspun Corp: Completed the acquisition of an additional 51% stake in Welspun Captive Power Generation, increasing its holding to 74%.

CemIndia: Initiated arbitration proceedings against the Inland Waterways Authority of India over disputes related to the Haldia multimodal inland water transport terminal EPC project.

iValue Infosolutions: Chief Executive Officer Shrikant Manohar Shitole resigned.

Aarti Drugs: CMD Prakash Patil will retire from Oct. 1. Rashesh Gogri has been elevated as Chairman, Adhish Patil appointed Managing Director and Nilesh Patil appointed Whole-time Director.

Datamatics Global Services: Subsidiary Lumina Datamatics acquired the remaining 20% stake in TNQ Tech for Rs 206.8 crore, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Zee Entertainment: Shareholders approved the issue of 24.95 crore promoter warrants at Rs 126 each, enabling a capital infusion of Rs 3,143.5 crore. They also approved the grant of 3.74 crore ESOPs.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo will conclude its wide-body damp lease arrangement with Norse Atlantic Airways on Oct. 25, 2026, while reaffirming its long-term international expansion strategy.

Chambal Fertilisers: Commenced production of Technical Ammonium Nitrate–Ammonium Nitrate Solution from July 31. Production of prilled High Density Ammonium Nitrate will begin later.

Aditya Vision: Reappointed Nishant Prabhakar as Whole-time Director for five years from Sept. 22.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Will acquire a 50.002% stake in Mehsana Next Parks for Rs 50 crore. The company will become a subsidiary upon completion of the transaction.

Dixon Technologies: Reappointed Sunil Vachani as Whole-time Director and Atul Lall as Managing Director for five years from May 2027.

BSE: Acquired a 3.33% stake in India International Bullion Holding IFSC for Rs 10.1 crore after receiving regulatory approvals.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: Appointed Harshad Purani as Chief Financial Officer. Subsidiary JHPPL acquired a 100% stake in Sulcus for Rs 3.78 crore.

India Glycols: Akshay Bansal ceased to be Senior Management Personnel and was appointed Executive Director and Key Managerial Personnel of wholly owned subsidiary Ennature Bio Pharma.

TSF Investments: Approved the acquisition of 2.57 lakh shares, or a 1.05% stake, in Wheels India at Rs 1,518.62 per share on or after Aug. 7.

Hindustan Zinc: Arun Misra ceased to be Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director upon completion of his tenure on July 31.

Saatvik Green Energy: Subsidiaries approved guarantees worth Rs 160 crore for a 41 MW solar project in Maharashtra and Rs 37 crore for a promoter group entity. They also pledged a 49% stake in IHSPL as security.

Fiem Industries: Shareholders approved the re-designation of Jagjeevan Kumar Jain as Executive Chairman and Rahul Jain as Managing Director, along with other board-level appointments and reappointments.

EMS: Will acquire an additional 14% stake in subsidiary Mirzapur Ghazipur STPs for Rs 26.08 lakh, increasing its holding to 74%.

Entero Healthcare: Wholly owned subsidiary RSM Pharma incorporated Qurovia Lifesciences as its wholly owned subsidiary.

Blue Dart Express: The board recommended the appointment of Rajat Kumar Jain and Avijit Mukerji as Independent Directors for five-year terms from Sept. 23.

Puravankara: Provided a corporate guarantee of Rs 211.56 crore on behalf of wholly owned subsidiary Purva Oak for the issuance of Rs 145 crore non-convertible debentures.

CESC: Subsidiary Purvah Green Power approved the amalgamation of RPSG Energy Services into Purvah Green Power to consolidate its renewable energy business. The transaction will not alter CESC's shareholding pattern.

Corporate Actions

August 3

Coforge – Interim Dividend of Rs 4 per share

Transrail lighting – Interim Dividend of Rs 3 per share

Board Meetings

August 1

Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited – Fund Raising

August 3

Hubtown Limited – Fund Raising

Samhi Hotels Ltd – Fund Raising

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited – Fund Raising

AGM/EGM

August 1

Genus Power

Tata Capital

PTC India

Kotak Mahindra

Siyaram Silk Mills

Birla Corp

PTC Industries

August 2

Aequs

Elecon Engineering Company

August 3

Dhanuka Agritech

JM Financial

Nuvama Wealth

NOICL

Torrent Power

Kalpataru

Universal Cables

Vindhya Telelinks

KCP

DLF

Persistent

Britannia

Bharti Airtel

Earnings

August 1

APL Apollo Tubes

Balmer Lawrie & Company

Clean Science and Technology

Divi's Laboratories

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

GHCL

Latent View Analytics

Muthoot Finance

Nilkamal

Sarda Energy & Minerals

Vishnu Chemicals

August 2

Persistent Systems

August 3

Computer Age Management Services

Escorts Kubota

Great Eastern Shipping Company

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

JM Financial

Kansai Nerolac Paints

KEI Industries

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty

NOCIL

Sanathan Textiles

Stove Kraft

Thomas Cook (India)

Bulk/Block Deals

Rossell Techsys: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 18.47 lakh shares at Rs 900 per share. Harsh Mohan Gupta & Son HUF sold 15.08 lakh shares, while Rishab Mohan Gupta sold 3.39 lakh shares at the same price.

63 Moons Technologies: Irage Broking Services LLP sold 32,178 shares at Rs 917.46 per share, while QE Securities LLP sold 8,413 shares at Rs 916.05 per share. Junomoneta Finsol bought 2,826 shares at Rs 913.82 per share.

AGI Greenpac: Arihant Capital Markets bought 14,859 shares at Rs 310.22 per share.

BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle: HRTI bought 74,690 shares at Rs 795.79 per share.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): HRTI sold 97,147 shares at Rs 227.23 per share.

Nelco: HRTI bought 50,606 shares at Rs 992.43 per share, while Ramdoot Realtors bought 5,600 shares at Rs 991.99 per share.

Quess Corp: QE Securities LLP sold 35,987 shares at Rs 335.98 per share.

Shadowfax Technologies: HRTI bought 40,502 shares at Rs 241.73 per share.

SML Isuzu: QE Securities LLP sold 1,005 shares at Rs 5,702.43 per share.

Insider Trades

Karur Vysya Bank - G Rajasekaran, Promoter, sold 1,000 shares. R Nageswari, Promoter Group, sold 1,000 shares. G Mani, Promoter Group, sold 1,000 shares.

Sterlite Technologies - Pratik Praveen Agarwal, Promoter Group, bought 93,500 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5% - Thangamayil Jewellery

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Sigma Solve

Price band change from 20% to 10% - SML Mahindra

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Sigma Solve

SML Mahindra

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Cyient DLM

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Highlights: Divi's Labs Profit Up 65%, CDSL Profit Rises 14%

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug Futures is up 0.30% to Rs. 24430 at a premium of Rs. 47.

Maximum Call OI at 24600 strike and Maximum Put OI at 24000 strike.

Stocks Under Ban : NIl

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