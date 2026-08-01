Q1 Results Live Updates: Divi's Labs, Muthoot Finance, CDSL Earnings In Focus

Q1 Results Live Updates: Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of Q1 FY27 earnings. It's the weekend, and it's a slightly calmer day, with over 30 companies scheduled to announce results.
Key names reporting today include Divi's Labs, Muthoot Finance, CDSL, among others. Several companies will also hold analyst conference calls after their results, where management is expected to comment on demand trends, margin outlook, capital expenditure plans and growth strategy.
Follow NDTV Profit's Q1 Results Live Updates for the latest earnings announcements, key financial highlights, management commentary, analyst reactions, conference call takeaways and stock price moves as the June-quarter results season unfolds in real time.
Stay tuned for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements.
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. This is Yukta, and I'll take you through one of the busiest days of the season. Over 30 companies report results today, including Divi's Labs, Muthoot Finance, CDSL.
We'll be tracking results and management commentary across sectors through the day, from consumer goods and autos to banking, pharma, energy and metals.
Stay with us as the numbers come in.
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