July Auto Sales Live Updates: Hyundai Motors Total Sales Up 26%; JSW MG Motor Reports 22% Rise

July Auto Sales Live: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of July auto sales on Saturday, August 1, 2026!
Major automakers are scheduled to release their sales data for the month of July 2026 today. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Eicher Motors are among the companies that are in focus. The share prices of all auto majors is also under investor's radar during the trading session.
Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on auto sales and company announcements throughout the day.
July Auto Sales Live: Hyundai Motor Sales YoY Comparison
According to Hyundai Motor India Limited's exchange filing:
- Hyundai Motor India’s total sales rose 25.4% YoY to a record 75,360 units in July 2026, compared with about 60,096 units in July 2025.
- Domestic sales increased 23.3% to 54,210 units from about 43,966 units, while exports climbed 31.4% to 21,150 units from about 16,096 units.
July Auto Sales Live: Hyundai Motors Total Sales Up
July Auto Sales Hyundai Motor
- Total Sales up 25.4% At 75,360 Units YoY
- Domestic Sales up 23.3% At 54,210 Units YoY
- Exports up 31.4% At 21,150 Units YoY
July Auto Sales Live: JSW MG Motor Reports 22% Rise
JSW MG Motor India on Saturday reported a 22% rise in dispatches to dealers at 8,158 units in July, posting its highest-ever monthly wholesale numbers.
The new energy vehicles (NEV) portfolio recorded its highest-ever wholesale volumes in July 2026, contributing more than 80 per cent of the company's total sales, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.
(Source: PTI)
July Auto Sales Live: Escort Kubota Export Tractor Sales
Export tractor sales in July 2026 were at 537 tractors registering a growth of 1.3% as against 530 tractors sold in July 2025.
July Auto Sales Live: Positive Growth Momentum For Escort Kubota
July Auto Sales Live: Escort Kubota Tractor Sales
According to company's regulatory filing, the growth momentum remained positive in July 2026, supported by steady performance across wholesale and retail segments. Improved rainfall during the month of July reduced cumulative rainfall deficit to 14-15% and Kharif sowing activity picked up pace thereby supporting rural demand and sentiments.
Overall rural fundamentals remain resilient; however, Kharif crop and monsoon progression, delayed festive season in Q-3, input cost pressures, and the high base effect in the coming months remain key factors to monitor.
July Auto Sales Live: Escort Kubota Tractor Sales
July Auto Sales Escort Kubota
Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business in July 2026 sold 8,731 tractors registering a growth of 22.0 % as against 7,154 tractors sold in July 2025
- Total Tractor sales up 22% at 8,731 Units YoY
- Domestic tractor sales up 23.7% at 8,194 Units YoY
July Auto Sales Live: M&M July Sales Update
M&M’s July total auto sales rose 26% year-on-year to 1.03 lakh units, while exports increased 47% to 4,070 units. Three-wheeler sales jumped 53% to 14,538 units. Total tractor sales grew 20% to 34,420 units, driven by a 21% rise in domestic sales to 32,643 units. Tractor exports increased 3% to 1,777 units.
- Total Sales up 26% At 1.03 Lk Units YoY
- Total Exports up 47% At 4,070 Units YoY
- 3-Wheeler Sales up 53% At 14,538 Units YoY
- Tractor Exports Up 3% At 1,777 Units YoY
- Domestic Tractor Sales Up 21% At 32,643 Units YoY
- Total Tractor Sales up 20% At 34,420 Units YoY
- PV Sales up 20% At 60,048 Units YoY
July Auto Sales Live: SML Mahindra's Last Month Sales
SML Mahindra June Auto Sales (YoY)
- Total Sales (June): Up 3% to 1,930 units
- Passenger Vehicle (PV) Sales: Up 13% to 1,575 units
- Cargo Vehicle Sales: Down 26% to 355 units
July Auto Sales Live: SML Mahindra Vehicle Sales Rise 12% YoY
SML Mahindra’s total vehicle sales rose 12% year-on-year to 1,603 units in July, driven by a 21% increase in passenger vehicle volumes to 1,186 units. Cargo vehicle sales, however, declined 7% to 417 units during the month.
- Total Sales [GU] 12% At 1,603 Units YoY
- Cargo Vehicles Sales [RD] 7% At 417 Units YoY
- PV Sales [GU] 21% At1,186 Units YoY
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