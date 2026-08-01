July Auto Sales Live Updates: Hyundai Motors Total Sales Up 26%; JSW MG Motor Reports 22% Rise

July Auto Sales Live: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of July auto sales on Saturday, August 1, 2026!

Major automakers are scheduled to release their sales data for the month of July 2026 today. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Eicher Motors are among the companies that are in focus. The share prices of all auto majors is also under investor's radar during the trading session.

Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on auto sales and company announcements throughout the day.