Medicines, Misleading Ads On Tukaram Mundhe's Radar? Maharashtra FDA Chief Says...

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has said the agency is expanding its enforcement beyond food safety, with stronger action planned against fake medicines, misleading advertisements, illegal online drug sales, and substandard medical products.

Speaking in an interview with The Free Press Journal, Mundhe said that while recent inspections of restaurants, dairies and food establishments have received widespread attention, the FDA is simultaneously carrying out enforcement across the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

"We are paying attention to drugs as well," Mundhe said, adding that the department has already taken action against misbranded medicines, misleading advertisements, pharmacies and hospitals violating regulations, blood centres, medical devices, and AYUSH products.

He also said the FDA is aggressively recalling medicines that fail quality standards. According to Mundhe, the department regularly publishes details of "Not of Standard Quality" (NSQ) drugs to ensure healthcare providers, pharmacies and consumers remain informed about products that should no longer be used.

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The remarks indicate that Maharashtra's regulatory crackdown is widening beyond food hygiene and adulteration to cover the entire healthcare supply chain. In recent weeks, the FDA has drawn attention for raids on restaurants, bakeries and dairy units, leading to the suspension of several food licences over hygiene and safety violations.

However, Mundhe stressed that drug regulation remains an equally important priority even if it receives less public attention. "These actions may receive less media attention than food enforcement, but they continue with equal seriousness," he said.

The commissioner also warned that enforcement would not be limited to large businesses. He said any entity found violating the law would face action, whether it involves medicines, healthcare facilities or food businesses.

The FDA chief's comments come at a time when regulators across India are increasing scrutiny of misleading health claims and substandard medicines. In recent years, authorities have taken action against companies over false advertisements for medicines and health supplements, while also stepping up surveillance of online pharmacies and counterfeit drug networks.

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Mundhe also highlighted the role of public participation in improving enforcement. He urged citizens to report violations through the FDA's online grievance portal, saying around 1,600 complaints have already been received through the platform. The system allows complainants to track the status of their cases in real time.

When asked about his reputation for taking tough decisions, Mundhe said he was simply performing his responsibilities under the law. "I don't consider myself a 'Singham'. I am simply the FDA Commissioner entrusted with a responsibility under the law," he said.

He added that protecting public health requires both strict enforcement and greater public awareness. Consumers should read product labels carefully and make informed choices, while businesses that comply with regulations have nothing to fear. Those violating the law, however, will continue to face strict action, he said.

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