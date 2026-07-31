NSE Pays Pending Rs 715 Crore To Settle Co-Location Case Ahead Of IPO

National Stock Exchange of India settled its long-drawn co-location case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday after paying Rs 714.74 crore, in addition to an earlier payment of Rs 776.47 crore.

Both these payments together amount to the settlement amount of Rs 1,491.21 crore agreed to by both parties under the revised settlement terms.

The payment comes a day after the market regulator gave its in-principle approval to the revised settlement proposal submitted by the exchange.

In a statement, NSE said, "The deposit of Rs 776.47 crore along with the payment of Rs 714.74 crore made against the demand notice dated July 30, 2026, will be adjusted against the settlement amount of Rs 1,491.21 crore."

On Thursday, NSE had informed that SEBI had, in principle, agreed to settle the colocation and dark fibre matters for a cumulative amount of Rs 1,491.21 crore and had asked the exchange to pay the balance amount of Rs 714.74 crore after adjusting the amount already deposited.

The exchange's board, at its meeting held on July 30, approved the payment of the balance settlement amount.

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NSE had initially filed two settlement applications with SEBI on June 20, 2025, covering the colocation and dark fibre matters for a cumulative amount of Rs 1,387.39 crore. Subsequently, on March 13, 2026, it revised the settlement terms, increasing the cumulative settlement amount to Rs 1,491.21 crore.

The settlement comes as the country's largest stock exchange is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO).

In June, NSE filed its draft papers with SEBI for an IPO comprising an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14.89 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, representing nearly 6 per cent of the exchange's equity capital.

With no fresh issue component, the proposed IPO is estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore, making it one of the largest public issues in the Indian capital markets.

(With inputs from PTI)

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