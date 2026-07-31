Jamshedpur FC Pull Out Of Indian Super League After Missing AIFF Fee Deadline

Former Indian Super League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC have announced that they will not participate in the 2026-27 season, ending a nine-year run in India's top-tier football competition.

The decision follows the club's failure to meet the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) participation fee deadline under the league's revised commercial framework.

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Jamshedpur FC was one of two clubs, along with Inter Kashi, that had reportedly not paid the first instalment of the Rs 55 lakh participation fee by the original July 20 deadline. While Inter Kashi paid a significant portion of the amount after the AIFF extended the deadline to July 31, Jamshedpur FC did not, effectively ruling itself out of the upcoming ISL season.

The club later confirmed its withdrawal in an official statement, saying: "Jamshedpur Football Club would like to confirm that it will not be participating in the ISL from the 2026-27 season onwards."

"JFSPL remains committed, in other capacities, to the continued growth and development of football in India. We will continue in our endeavour to promote and develop the game of football, including at the grassroots level."

"We will continue to identify and develop young football talent across India to create a strong pathway for young players from grassroots to national and international football," the club added.

The fee is part of the league's revised commercial model for participating clubs, with non-compliance resulting in Jamshedpur FC's exit from the competition.

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Jamshedpur FC also thanked their supporters, who turned the JRD Tata Sports Complex into “The Furnace” and also expressed their gratitude to the AIFF and wished the federation and the ISL success in the years to come.

The club finished sixth in the 2025-26 ISL season, but its pullout brings down the curtain on a nine-year journey in the league.

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