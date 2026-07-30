Here We Go! India To Take On Five-Time World Champions Brazil In Historic Friendly — Check Date, Venue

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday announced that the Indian men's football team will take on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in an international friendly on Oct. 3, 2026 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Brazil, currently ranked fifth in the FIFA World Rankings, are one of the most successful teams in international football, having won more FIFA World Cup titles than any other country.

According to the AIFF, the fixture will mark India's highest-ranked opponent since the FIFA World Rankings system was introduced in 1992, making it one of the biggest international friendlies in the national team's history.

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The match is expected to provide India with a major test against one of world football's traditional powerhouses ahead of upcoming international competitions.

"The Brazilian National Team's schedule continues. After the friendlies in Australia, our next destination will be India, where we will write an unprecedented chapter in our history. On Oct. 3, the National Team will take the field for the first time on Indian soil, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata," the CBF said in a statement.

"It will be a special encounter with a country that hosts the largest international fanbase of the Brazilian National Team and that, for generations, has followed the history of Brazilian football with immense affection and passion. We are eager to live this moment alongside millions of Indian fans! See you in Kolkata."

The AIFF also confirmed the fixture. "A date for the history books. India vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly at Salt Lake Stadium on October 3," the AIFF posted on its official X handle.

Brazil, who are captained by PSG defender Marquinhos and boasts a squad that includes former and current Manchester United players Casemiro and Matheus Cunha, will arrive in India after completing two international friendlies against Australia in Queensland on Sept. 25 and 29.

Unfortunately for Indian fans, they won't be able to see a glimpse of Neymar Jr. The Brazil legend announced his international retirement on July 29. The former Barcelona and PSG forward retires as his country's record goalscorer in men's football.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan described the fixture as a landmark moment for Indian football.

"To welcome a team of Brazil's stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football," he said.

AIFF National Teams Director Subrata Paul said the match will give Indian players a rare chance to measure themselves against one of the most decorated sides in world football.

"Experiences like these challenge players to grow, inspire them to dream bigger, and leave memories that stay with them throughout their careers," he said.

The Brazilian football team's official Instagram account also confirmed the match with a post.

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