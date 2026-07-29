Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon, Canara Bank, BEL, Havells, Bharti Airtel, Bank Of Baroda, Bajaj Finserv — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) ? Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Canara Bank Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bank of Baroda Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital and Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 46.08)

Avinash: Hold

Suzlon's Q1 numbers were disappointing and hence stock has corrected.

Company will see faster execution cycle in Q2 and Q3.

Stock doesn't have more potential to correct more.

Hold for 12-15 months.

Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 124.76)

Avinash: Hold

Canara Bank has delivered strong Q1 numbers. Q2 and Q3 will be strong.

Stock definitely deserves to be re-rated.

Bank can add a lot of value going forward.

Hold for 12-15 months.

Bank of Baroda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 243.65)

Avinash: Hold

Most of the damage in the price is done.

Asset quality is good.

Keep the faith and stay invested in 12-15 months

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) (CMP: Rs 383.90)

Avinash: Can add

BEL's Q1 is always slow. Their Q3 and Q4 are the best.

Typically execution takes off in Q3 and Q4 at maximum level.

Balance sheet shows debt-free business, generates free cash flow.

Investors can add more for medium-to long-term.

Havells India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,239.80)

Vaishali: Can add

After a good erosion, the stock is a good rounding pattern

For short-term perspective Rs 1,200 can be support.

Target should be Rs 1320

Good stock to add right now.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,938.50)

Vaishali: Hold

Trading strategy is hold for long term.

Stock should be there in your portfolio.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,920.30)

Vaishali: Hold

Look for a target of Rs 2000.

Trend should continue.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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