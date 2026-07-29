Devyani International Q1 Results: Net Profit Soars Nearly 4X YoY, Margin Doubles

Devyani International, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee outlets in India, reported a sharp jump in its June quarter earnings.

The company's net profit nearly quadrupled to Rs 14.6 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27), as against Rs 3.7 crore a year ago (Q1FY26).

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Topline, also known as revenue, rose 16.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,581 crore in Q1FY27, compared to Rs 1,357 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1FY26).

The company's operating performance also improved considerably, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbing to Rs 29 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 12 crore a year ago. Thus, EBITDA margin doubled to 1.8% from 0.9%.

Notably, other income increased to Rs 19.2 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 13.5 crore in the year-ago period.

On the bourses, shares of Devyani International skyrocketed up to 9.10% to hit an intraday high of Rs 124 per share. At 12:37 pm, Devyani International share price was trading at Rs 122, up 7.3%. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at 77,592, up 1.08%.

Devyani International Ltd. is one of India's largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) operators and the country's largest franchisee of KFC and Pizza Hut. The company also operates Costa Coffee stores and manages several homegrown food brands across India, Nepal, Nigeria and Thailand.

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