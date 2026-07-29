Devyani International Share Price Rallies 6% After Net Profit Jumps Fourfold

Shares of Devyani International climbed over 6% in intraday trade on Wednesday following its June quarter results announcement. The company posted a more than fourfold jump in net profit, supported by higher revenue and an improvement in operating performance.

The quarterly performance comes as investors continue to monitor demand trends in the quick-service restaurant segment, with Devyani International delivering double-digit revenue growth alongside a significant improvement in profitability.

Around 12.19 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 120.9 apiece on NSE, rising from its previous close at Rs 113.72.

Revenue Growth Supports Earnings

For the quarter ended on 30 June, Devyani International reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.6 crore, compared with Rs 3.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 16.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,581 crore, up from Rs 1,357 crore a year earlier, reflecting continued growth in the company's business.

Other income also increased to Rs 19.2 crore during the quarter from Rs 13.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 29 crore from Rs 12 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Ebitda margin improved to 1.8% from 0.9% a year earlier, indicating better operating efficiency despite a challenging consumption environment.

ALSO READ: Devyani International Q1 Results: Net Profit Soars Nearly 4X YoY, Margin Doubles.

Shares down 28.4% Over A Year

The earnings announcement lifted investor sentiment, with the company's shares rising around 6% in trade following the results. The stock has remained down 28.4% over a year now, and 18.9% in 2026 itself.

The stock traded between Rs 91.55 and Rs 191 apiece on NSE in the past 52 weeks, and its market cap as at the end of the preceding trading session stood at Rs 15,004.9 crore.

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