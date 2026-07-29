Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Day 1: Check Subscription Status, Key Details, GMP, And More

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd.'s IPO opened for public subscription on July 29 and will close on July 31. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 560-590 per share, valuing the company at a little over Rs 77,600 crore at the upper end. The company's three-day public issue will conclude on July 31.

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. raised Rs 4,167 crore from anchor investors ahead of the launch of its Rs 9,275-crore initial public offering (IPO) on July 29. The anchor book attracted several global investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Allianz Global Investors Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia, Natixis International Fund, Societe Generale and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE.

The Bengaluru-based company's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 8,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.16 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Promoters -- Imperius Healthcare Investments Pte. Ltd. and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Pvt. Ltd. -- along with shareholders TPG SG Magazine Pte. Ltd., Seventy Second Investment Company LLC, Ammar Sdn Bhd, Novo Holdings Invest Asia and Phoenix Bear Investments, LLC, will pare their stakes through the OFS. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size is estimated at around Rs 9,275 crore, while at the lower end it is pegged at about Rs 9,210 crore.

As per the allocation structure, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) will receive up to 75% of the offer, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 15%, and retail investors 10%. Equity shares worth up to Rs 15 crore have been reserved for eligible employees, who will receive a discount of Rs 56 per share.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Jefferies India, J.P. Morgan India, UBS Securities India and DBS Bank India are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on or about August 5.



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Manipal Health Ltd. IPO Day One Subscription Status

The Manipal Health IPO has been booked 1% as of Day 1 at 10:16 am.

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.00 times

Non Institutional Investors: 0.01 times

Retail Individual Investors: 0.03 times

Employee Reserved: 0.07 times

The grey market premium (GMP) for Manipal Health Enterprises IPO is Rs 10, updated as of July 29 at 10:02 am. With a price band of Rs 590, the estimated listing price is Rs 600, indicating a potential gain of 1.69% per share, as per Investorgain.

Manipal Health Financials

The company proposes to utilise Rs 5,378 crore from the fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. It has earmarked Rs 574 crore for acquiring the minority stake in step-down subsidiary Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About The Company

Manipal Health operates a pan-India network of multispecialty hospitals offering services ranging from outpatient care to tertiary and quaternary interventions. As of September 30, 2025, the company operated 38 hospitals, or 48 on a pro forma basis, with 10,761 licensed beds, or 12,367 on a pro forma basis, across 14 states and Union Territories.

In November 2025, the company commenced operations at its 49th hospital in Bengaluru, taking its licensed bed capacity to 12,631 as of December 31, 2025. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 4,713 crore and a net profit of Rs 571.8 crore.

ALSO READ: Manipal Health Raises Rs 4,167 Cr In Pre-IPO Round; Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Among Anchor Investors

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