Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Who Can Get Rs 2,500 A Month? Check Eligibility, Rules, Documents

The Delhi Government on Tuesday approved the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana to promote women's economic empowerment and social security. Announced after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the scheme will provide eligible women with financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month.

For this initiative, a budget allocation of Rs 5,110 crore has been made in the 2026-27 Budget. The scheme mirrors similar cash-incentive schemes being run across many states such as Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana:

Age: Women aged between 21 and 60 years are eligible.

Income eligibility: Applicants must belong to families with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Eligible women will need to apply through the online portal and undergo verification before receiving benefits.

Announcing the decision, CM Gupta said on Tuesday: “Today is a moment of great joy for all of us. We have fulfilled a promise made to the sisters of Delhi during today's Cabinet meeting. We have approved the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana,' a scheme designed to empower the sisters of Delhi by providing them with financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month.”

The CM explained that the online portal for registration to avail funds will be launched on Aug. 1. Women will need to fill an application form and submit details for verification to determine eligibility. The first instalment of the scheme will likely be disbursed on Raksha Bandhan, the CM said.

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This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Aug. 28, which means the Delhi government will have less than a month to consolidate the details of the eligible applicants. The focus will be on how well the administration is able to execute the initiative as states such as Maharashtra are under public scrutiny for financial irregularities in the scheme.

The scheme will most likely be disbursed through Direct Benefit Scheme via Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible participants.

Key Details Of Delhi Lakshmi Yojana:

State: Delhi

Aim: Women's economic empowerment and social security.

Initiative fund: Financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month.

Total budget: Rs 5,110 crore

Registration date: The registration portal will open on Aug. 1.

Expected beneficiaries: The government expects the scheme to benefit more than 17 lakh women.

First instalment: Aug. 28 (tentative)

Documents needed: Aadhaar card, address proof, bank account details, income proof

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