Q1 Results Live Updates: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Others To Declare June Quarter Earnings

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 29, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Bajaj Housing Finance and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.

At least 110+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Wednesday, marking a busy day for D-Street. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights Asian Paints and Eicher Motors. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.



Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.