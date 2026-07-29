Q1 Results Live Updates: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Others To Declare June Quarter Earnings
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Housing Finance, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, KPIT Tech and 100+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 29, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Bajaj Housing Finance and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 110+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Wednesday, marking a busy day for D-Street. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights Asian Paints and Eicher Motors. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Over 100+ companies to declare June quarter earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: At least 110 companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Wednesday, marking a busy day for D-Street. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights Asian Paints and Eicher Motors. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Q1 Results Today Live: Hello and Welcome!
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 29, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Bajaj Housing Finance and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.