Star Health Insurance Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on July 29 to consider and approve its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27)."

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is India's largest standalone health insurer, offering health, personal accident and travel insurance products since 2006.

Here's everything you need to know about Star Health Insurance' Q1FY27 results schedule.

Track all the latest Q1FY27 earnings happening on July 29 on our -> Q1 Results Live Blog

Star Health Insurance Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated June 26, Star Health Insurance said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Wednesday, July 29 to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

Star Health Insurance Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 08:30 AM IST to discuss Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Conference Dial-In Numbers:

Universal Access Numbers: +91 22 6280 1341/ +91 22 7115 8242

International Access Numbers

USA: 18667462133

UK: 08081011573

Hong Kong: 800964448

Singapore: 8001012045

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Star Health Insurance Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Analysts will closely monitor whether claims costs remained under control amid medical inflation and whether premium growth continued across the retail health insurance segment. Management commentary on pricing, claims trends and profitability will also be in focus.

Gross Written Premium (GWP) growth

Claims Ratio (Incurred Claims Ratio - ICR)

Combined Ratio

Profit After Tax (PAT)

Solvency Ratio

Management guidance on premium growth, pricing and claims trends

Star Health Insurance Share Price Performance

Shares of Shar Health have declined 0.78% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has gained 29.91% in the past six months and 36.93% over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 623.90 on the NSE on July 14, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 416.55 on January 27, 2026.

Star Health Insurance Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI's insider trading regulations, the trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives has remained closed since July 1, 2026. It will reopen 48 hours after the company announces its Q1 FY27 financial results.

Star Health Insurance Q4FY26 Results

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company reported a Q4 FY26 net profit of Rs 111.34 crore vs Rs 0.51 crore YoY (down sequentially from Rs 128.22 crore in Q3 FY26). Net premium grew 13.9% YoY to Rs 4,327 crore from Rs 3,798 crore.

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