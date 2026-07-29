Q1 Results Today: Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Housing Finance Among 110+ Companies Reporting Earnings

More than 110 listed companies are scheduled to announce their April–June quarter earnings on Tuesday, making it one of the busiest days of the Q1FY27 earnings season.

A number of the companies have scheduled post-results conference calls to brief investors and analysts on their quarterly earnings.

Investors will closely watch revenue growth, operating margins and profitability, along with management commentary on demand trends, order inflows, capital expenditure plans and the outlook for the remainder of FY27.

Q1 Results Today: Key Companies To Watch

Asian Paints : Investors will watch volume growth across urban and rural markets, operating margin trends, and whether easing raw material costs helped improve profitability during the April–June quarter.

: Investors will watch volume growth across urban and rural markets, operating margin trends, and whether easing raw material costs helped improve profitability during the April–June quarter. Bajaj Housing Finance : Investors will focus on loan growth, disbursements, net interest margins (NIMs), asset quality and management's commentary on housing demand and the lending outlook.

: Investors will focus on loan growth, disbursements, net interest margins (NIMs), asset quality and management's commentary on housing demand and the lending outlook. Waaree Energies : The market will focus on demand for solar modules, operating margins, order book growth, capacity expansion progress, export performance, and management's outlook for the renewable energy business.

: The market will focus on demand for solar modules, operating margins, order book growth, capacity expansion progress, export performance, and management's outlook for the renewable energy business. Adani Enterprises : Investors will closely track updates on the company's airports, mining, green hydrogen and other incubation businesses, along with capital expenditure plans and management's growth guidance.

: Investors will closely track updates on the company's airports, mining, green hydrogen and other incubation businesses, along with capital expenditure plans and management's growth guidance. Eicher Motors : Market participants will look for growth in Royal Enfield sales volumes, margin performance, export demand, and commentary on the premium motorcycle segment and new product launches.

: Market participants will look for growth in Royal Enfield sales volumes, margin performance, export demand, and commentary on the premium motorcycle segment and new product launches. KPIT Technologies: Investors will monitor deal wins, demand for AI-led engineering and mobility solutions, the order pipeline, margin performance, and the company's outlook for revenue growth.

The earnings will also indicate whether uneven consumer demand, higher input costs and evolving global trade conditions affected corporate performance during the April–June quarter.

Q1FY27 Results On July 29: Key Companies Across Sectors

Apart from these marquee names, several companies across consumer goods, financial services, technology, renewable energy and infrastructure are also scheduled to announce their April–June quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Consumer Goods

Asian Paints

Dabur India

Colgate Palmolive (India)

Hawkins Cookers

V-Guard Industries

Automobiles & Auto Ancillaries

Eicher Motors

Balkrishna Industries

Craftsman Automation

Force Motors

Financial Services & Banking

Bajaj Housing Finance

Karnataka Bank

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

MAS Financial Services

Technology & IT Services

KPIT Technologies

Hexaware Technologies

Zensar Technologies

Accelya Solutions India

eMudhra

Renewable Energy & Clean Tech

Waaree Energies

ACME Solar Holdings

Infrastructure & Logistics

Adani Enterprises

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

Redington

ALSO READ: Upcoming Q1 Results: Suzlon, L&T, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors And 400+ Firms To Reporting Earnings

The earnings announced on Tuesday are expected to provide a clearer picture of corporate India's performance during the first quarter of FY27 and could influence stock-specific movements in Wednesday's trading session.

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