Indo-MIM IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, GMP, Listing Date

Share allotment for the Indo-MIM IPO is expected to be finalised on July 28. Investors who applied for the public issue can check their allotment status online through the BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India websites using their PAN, application number or DP/Client ID.

Refunds are scheduled for July 29, while successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts the same day ahead of the July 30 listing.

The IPO was subscribed 72.34 times on the final day of bidding on Monday, led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (204.34x), followed by Non-Institutional Investors (50.63x) and Retail Investors (6.67x).

Investors can check the allotment status using any one of the following methods.

How To Check Indo-MIM IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here -> BSE IPO Allotment Page

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Indo-MIM Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Indo-MIM IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here -> NSE IPO Allotment Page

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' INDOMIM ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Indo-MIM IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website here -> MUFG IPO Allotment Page

Select “Indo-MIM Ltd. - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

ALSO READ: How To Check Lohia Corp IPO Allotment Status?

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

According to market observers, the grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 190 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of around Rs 675, or about 39.18% above the IPO's upper price band. GMP is unofficial and should not be considered a guarantee of listing gains.

ALSO READ: How To Check Xtranet Technologies IPO Allotment Status?

Indo-MIM IPO Listing Date

Shares of Indo-MIM are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

Indo-MIM IPO Details

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share. The Rs 3,811.21 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue worth Rs 499.10 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,311.21 crore.

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt and for general corporate purposes.

Indo-MIM is a specialist in manufacturing precision engineering components via metal injection moulding (MIM) technology. Its capabilities span the entire production process, with services ranging from mould design and tooling to finishing and product assembly.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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