Tata Power Shares Decline After Q1 Margin Contracts

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd. on Tuesday fell over 1% after the company announced its Q1FY27 earnings result on Monday. The stock opened at 1.23%, touched intraday high at 1.63% only to fall further. The stock was trading at Rs 373.20 at 9:43 am.

The company saw a 11% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,176 crore, according to financial results data with regards to the quarter ended June 30, as per an exchange filing from the company on Monday.

The firm's revenue saw a 5.6% uptick to Rs 19,051 crore, compared to Rs 18,035 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 3% to Rs 4,103 crore from Rs 4,139 crore in the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 21.1% from 22.9%.

Tata Power board on Monday has also approved raising of up to Rs 4,500 crore through non-convertible debentures or other debt securities in one or more currencies on a private placement basis. The funds raised will be utilised among other things for refinancing of existing loans, an exchange filing stated.

According to the filing, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday has approved issuance in one or more series/tranches, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, and rated securities in the form of NCDs/bonds/other debt securities up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 4,500 crore (Debt Securities) or its equivalent in one or more currencies on a private placement basis. The proposal was earlier approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on July 4, 2025.

Tata Power Company Ltd. Share Price Today

Tata Power Company Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 1.35% to Rs 372.25 apiece on Tuesday. This compares to a 0.07% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 6.84% in the last 12 months and 2.03% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.80 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.31.

Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, six maintain a "hold", and six maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 436.14 implies an upside of 15.6%

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