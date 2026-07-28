HUL Q1 Results: Net Profit Drops 3% To Rs 2,673 Crore, Revenue Down 10% YoY; Price Hike Drag Volumes

HUL Q1 Results: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a mixed bag for its fiscal first-quarter earnings. While the FMCG giant clocked its highest underlying sales growth in 13 quarters, its consolidated net profit declined by 3% year-on-year (YoY), missing Street estimates. A break in its sequential volume growth streak has raised concerns about the impact of recent price hikes on consumer demand. Despite double-digit top-line growth, the FMCG major's performance fell short of market expectations across most key metrics. The margin contraction reflects ongoing inflationary pressures in the operating environment.

The decline in reported net profit was largely attributed to a high base effect caused by a one-off tax credit recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

HUL reported an underlying volume growth of 5% for the quarter. This trailed broader market estimates, which had pegged volume growth expectations between 6% and 8%.

On the operational front, the company posted an EBITDA of Rs 3,947 crore, reflecting an 8.4% increase from Rs 3,640 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin contracted slightly to 22.8% from 23.1% in the same period last year, though it marginally outperformed the analyst estimate of 22.7%.



Segmental Performance

HUL's category performance showcased strong momentum in Home Care and Beauty, but visible lethargy in Personal Care.

Home Care: Continued to be the heavy lifter, with revenue jumping 13% YoY to ₹6,554 crore. However, operating profit (EBIT) growth was muted, inching up just 1% to ₹1,137 crore.

Personal Care: This segment proved to be a pain point. Revenue grew a sluggish 3% YoY to ₹2,624 crore, while EBIT rose 9% to ₹517 crore. Crucially, the 3% volume growth in this category remains discouraging for investors.

Beauty & Wellbeing: Delivered a robust performance, jumping 12.44%.

Food: Posted a steady 6.7% growth.

What Didn't Work for HUL

The headline earnings miss was compounded by a few key operational challenges during the quarter:

Volume Growth Miss: Overall volume growth landed at 5%, falling noticeably short of the 6-8% expectation.

Broken Streak: The company's consistent quarter-on-quarter volume growth streak has officially been snapped.

Pricing Pressures: Price hikes implemented to protect margins directly impacted consumer demand and dragged down overall volume growth.

Top & Bottom Line Deficit: Both total revenue and net profit (PAT) fell short of analysts' consensus estimates.

Personal Care Weakness: The lackluster 3% volume growth in the core Personal Care segment poses a significant challenge moving forward.

Management Commentary & Outlook

Despite the earnings miss, HUL's management struck a cautiously optimistic tone regarding the macroeconomic environment and the company's long-term transformation strategy.

Macro Environment: The underlying demand environment remained stable in Q1. The management highlighted that the broader Indian economy remains resilient, though they continue to closely monitor monsoon progress and geopolitical developments.

Growth & Inflation: Underlying Sales Growth (USG) hit its highest level in 13 quarters. While inflationary pressures are expected to continue, the company's primary focus remains on driving competitive, volume-led revenue growth.

Margin Guidance: Consolidated EBITDA margins are expected to remain around the previously guided range.

Forward Outlook: Management expressed confidence that FY27 will be better than FY26, driven primarily by ongoing channel transformation and strategic portfolio adjustments.

Overall, HUL's Q1 performance showcased resilience in its top line-driven significantly by the Home Care and Beauty & Wellbeing segments-but the lag in volume growth and the slight contraction in margins reflect the persistent near-term pressures currently plaguing the broader FMCG sector.

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