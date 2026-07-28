Affle Shares Jump 7% After ESOP Share Allotment Filing

Affle 3i Ltd. shares rose nearly 7% in early trade on Tuesday, even as the company's latest exchange filing related only to an employee stock option (ESOP) allotment, which it said was not material.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,586 on the NSE around 11 am, up nearly 6.2% from its previous close of Rs 1,492.80. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up just 0.1%.

In its filing, Affle said it had allotted 83,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each to the Affle (India) Employees' Welfare Trust under its Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021. The allotment was made on July 25.

Following the allotment, the company's paid-up equity share capital increased to Rs 281.76 million, comprising 140.88 million equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. Affle added that it is seeking approval to list the newly allotted shares on the NSE and BSE.

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Company Says Allotment Not Material

Affle clarified in its filing that the disclosure has been made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. However, it added that the allotment of shares is not material in nature to the company.

“Further, this intimation is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; however, we wish to clarify that the aforesaid allotment of shares is not material in nature to the Company,” the company writes in the exchange filing.

The filing did not provide any additional operational or financial updates. As a result, the reason behind the nearly 7% rise in the stock price was not disclosed in the exchange communication.

Shares Down in the long-term

Even though the stock price of Affle 3i has surged today, it has been down since a year, losing over 13.7%, and since the beginning of 2026, the stock has declined over 10.9%.

In the previous 52 weeks, the stock traded between Rs 1,251.3 and Rs 2,185.9 apiece and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 46.2 times.

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