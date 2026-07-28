HUL Q1 Results Explained: Five Reasons Behind Earnings Miss Despite Record Sales Growth

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) reported its highest underlying sales growth in 13 quarters, but the June-quarter earnings failed to fully satisfy investor expectations as softer volume growth, weaker profitability and misses on key financial metrics overshadowed the topline performance. The company reported 10% revenue growth and reiterated that FY27 should be stronger than FY26, while maintaining its focus on volume-led growth.

Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit down 3% at Rs 2,673 crore vs Rs 2,756 crore

Revenue up 10% at Rs 17,341 crore vs Rs 15,757 crore

EBITDA up 8.4% at Rs 3,947 crore vs Rs 3,640 crore

EBITDA margin at 22.8% vs 23.1% YoY

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Here are the five key factors that weighed on the quarter.

1. Volume growth missed expectations

HUL reported underlying volume growth of 5%, below Street expectations of 6-8%. While management described the demand environment as stable and highlighted the highest underlying sales growth in over three years, investors had expected stronger consumer offtake.

2. Sequential momentum slowed

The company also saw its quarter-on-quarter volume growth streak break, raising concerns that the acceleration seen in recent quarters may be moderating. Although management remains optimistic about demand recovery, the slowdown could keep investors cautious on the pace of volume-led growth.

3. Pricing came at the cost of volumes

Management acknowledged that inflationary pressures continue, particularly in commodities, and reiterated its strategy of competitive, volume-led growth. However, price increases—especially in categories impacted by higher input costs such as palm oil—appear to have weighed on demand in some segments, limiting volume expansion. Personal Care, for instance, reported 4% underlying sales growth driven largely by pricing.

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4. Revenue and profit missed Street estimates

Despite 10% year-on-year revenue growth to Rs 17,341 crore, the figure came in below the consensus estimate of Rs 17,571 crore. Net profit declined 3% to Rs 2,673 crore, also missing estimates of Rs 2,811 crore. EBITDA of Rs 3,947 crore was marginally below expectations, although the EBITDA margin of 22.8% was broadly in line with estimates. Financial results for the quarter were approved by the board on July 28.

5. Personal Care remained a weak spot

While Home Care delivered double-digit growth, Personal Care continued to lag. Segment revenue rose only 3% year-on-year to Rs 2,624 crore, making it one of the weakest-performing businesses in the portfolio. The modest growth suggests discretionary consumer demand remains uneven despite the broader recovery.

Management remains constructive on the outlook, expecting FY27 to outperform FY26, supported by portfolio transformation, stable demand and continued investments in market development.

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