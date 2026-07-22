HUL Hikes Dove Shampoo Nearly 10% Since March, Raises Rin Prices Up To 8%

Hindustan Unilever has undertaken another round of price increases across its home and personal care portfolio, raising prices of select Rin detergent variants and Dove shampoo as elevated raw material and packaging costs continue to weigh on the company's margins, according to industry channel checks.

The latest revision marks the fourth price increase for Rin 1 kg detergent powder since March, while Dove shampoo has seen its first price increase since cost pressures linked to the Middle East conflict began to build earlier this year.

Among the latest revisions, the price of Rin powder 1 kg has been increased to Rs 120 from Rs 117, a 2.56% hike. Since March, the product's price has risen from Rs 111 to Rs 120, representing a cumulative increase of over 8%.

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The 500-gram Rin powder pack has also become costlier, with its price rising to Rs 61 from Rs 60, an increase of 1.67%.

Meanwhile, the Rin bar pack of four has been repriced to Rs 107 from Rs 100, marking a 7% increase. The product has now seen its second price revision since March, taking the cumulative increase from Rs 94 to Rs 107, or nearly 13.8%.

In personal care, Dove Shampoo (200 ml) has witnessed a sharp price increase to Rs 189 from Rs 172, translating into a 9.9% hike. This is the first price increase for the product since HUL began taking selective pricing actions following the rise in commodity costs earlier this year.

Industry executives attribute the latest round of increases to persistent inflation in key raw materials and packaging inputs. Palm oil prices continue to remain 20-30% higher, supported by elevated crude oil prices, while packaging costs have increased by nearly 50%, adding further pressure on manufacturers.

HUL had indicated during its March quarter earnings that it would continue to take selective price increases wherever necessary to offset higher input costs. The company had already raised prices across several products between April and June, particularly in soaps and detergents.

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Detergents account for an estimated 25-30% of HUL's revenue, with EBIT margins of around 18%. Rin is positioned as one of the company's key mid-market detergent brands alongside Surf Excel and Wheel, both of which have also seen price increases in recent months.

The Beauty & Wellbeing segment, which includes Dove shampoo, contributes about 22% of HUL's revenue and enjoys EBIT margins of around 30%, making it one of the company's highest-margin businesses.

Hindustan Unilever did not respond to NDTV Profit's emailed queries on the latest price revisions for Rin and Dove shampoo till the time of publication.

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