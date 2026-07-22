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Eternal Q1 Results: Profit Rises Over 260% But Misses Estimates; Food Delivery Revenue Up 37%

Eternal's food delivery revenue saw a 37% increase.

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Eternal Q1 Results: Profit Rises Over 260% But Misses Estimates; Food Delivery Revenue Up 37%
Eternal's food delivery revenue saw a 37% increase.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Eternal Ltd's  saw a 260% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The profit missed analysts' estimates of it being Rs 300 crore. The Zomato parent's net profit was at Rs 92 crore year-on-year, compared to Rs 25 crore.

The quick-commerce delivery firm's revenue saw a  jump to Rs 20,211 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 7,167 crore.  Analysts' estimate for the revenue was at 20,058 crore. 

The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) climbed to Rs 594 crore from Rs 115 crore, in the year-ago period.  Analysts' estimate for the Ebitda was lower The firm's Ebitda margin expanded to 2.9% from 1.6%. 

Eternal Q1 Results (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit rose to Rs 92 crore from Rs 25 crore

  • Revenue jumped to Rs 20,211 crore from Rs 7,167 crore

  • Ebitda increased to Rs 594 crore from Rs 115 crore

  • Ebitda margin improved to 2.9% from 1.6%

Eternal's quick commerce revenue surged to Rs 15,664 crore from Rs 2,400 crore. The firm's food delivery revenue rose 37% to Rs 3,100 crore.

The revenue of the company's Hyperpure business went down 55% to Rs 1,034 crore. Hyperpure is a business-to-business (B2B) platform that supplies fresh produce to restuarants and cloud kitchens looking to streamline their supply chains.

The firm's Blinkit quick commerc platform for groceries reported an Ebit of Rs 365 crore versus a loss of Rs 42 crore.

(This is a developing story.)

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Eternal Q1 Results: Profit Rises Over 260% But Misses Estimates; Food Delivery Revenue Up 37%

Eternal Q1 Results: Profit Rises Over 260% But Misses Estimates; Food Delivery Revenue Up 37%

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