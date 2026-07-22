SRF Q1 Results: Profit Surges 76%; Announces Dividend — Check Record Date

SRF Ltd on Wednesday reported a strong performance for the first quarter, with consolidated net profit surging 75.7% year-on-year, driven by robust growth across its chemicals, performance films and technical textiles businesses. SRF reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore in the June quarter, up 75.7% from Rs 432 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 31.8% to Rs 5,033 crore from Rs 3,819 crore a year ago.

Ebitda increased 49% year-on-year to Rs 1,237 crore compared with Rs 830 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Ebitda margin expanded to 24.6% from 21.7%, reflecting improved operating performance.

SRF Dividend

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as July 28, while the dividend will be paid on or before Aug. 18.

The company had issued a dividend of Rs 5 on Jan. 25, 2026 and an interim dividend of Rs 4 in July 2025.

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Segment Performance

The chemicals business reported revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to Rs 2,315 crore, while EBIT from the segment rose 27% to Rs 638 crore.

The technical textiles business recorded revenue of Rs 597 crore, up 28% from the year-ago period. Segment EBIT nearly tripled to Rs 108 crore from Rs 38 crore, indicating a strong recovery in the business.

The performance films business delivered the strongest growth among the company's key segments, with revenue rising around 42% year-on-year to Rs 2,017 crore. EBIT from the segment jumped to Rs 350 crore from Rs 140 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The broad-based improvement across all major business segments helped SRF deliver strong earnings growth during the quarter while also expanding profitability.

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