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JSW Energy Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 37%, Revenue Rises Over 1% To Rs 5,207 Crore

JSW Energy's revenue saw an uptick of 1.2% to Rs 5,207 crore year-on-year, compared to Rs 5,143 crore for the Q1FY26-27 results.

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JSW Energy Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 37%, Revenue Rises Over 1% To Rs 5,207 Crore
JSW Energy announced a Q1FY27 net profit of Rs 471 crore.
Photo Source: Freepik

JSW Energy Ltd. saw its consolidated net profit fall 36.6% for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The energy company announced a profit of Rs 471 crore, compared to Rs 743 crore in the year-ago period

The firm's revenue saw an uptick of 1.2% to Rs 5,207 crore year-on-year, compared to Rs 5,143 crore. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 3% to Rs 2,873 crore, compared to Rs 2,789 crore in the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin expanded to 55.2% compared to 54.2% in the prior financial year.  

JSW Energy Q1 (Cons,YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 5,207 crore versus Rs 5,143 crore
  • Ebitda up 3% to Rs 2,873 crore versus Rs 2,789 crore 
  • Ebitda margin at 55.2% versus 54.2%
  • Net profit down 36.6% to Rs 471 crore versus Rs 743 crore 

(This is a developing story.)

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