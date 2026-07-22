Will Jeff Bezos Buy Into Liverpool FC? Amit Bhatia Consortium Eyes Stake In $6-Billion Premier League Club

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly been approached to join a consortium exploring a minority investment in Liverpool FC, adding another high-profile name to the growing list of American billionaires linked with Premier League clubs.

According to Sky News, the group led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia has held preliminary discussions with Bezos as it seeks strategic investors for a potential deal with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group. While talks have taken place, sources have revealed that no agreement is imminent and there is no certainty Bezos will participate.

Bhatia, the former co-owner of Queens Park Rangers and son-in-law of steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, is spearheading the consortium. The investor group, backed by the Mittal family, is in discussions with FSG over the purchase of a strategic minority stake that could be worth up to 30% of the club. At the reported valuation of roughly $6 billion, such a transaction would be worth around £1.35 billion. FSG has acknowledged the approach, describing it as an expression of interest in a strategic minority investment while reiterating that no deal has been agreed.

The chances of Bezos becoming part of the consortium remain uncertain. Sky News reported that conversations with the Amazon founder are still in their infancy, while several British media outlets have characterised the discussions as exploratory rather than advanced.

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Liverpool have undergone a significant ownership transformation over the past two decades. After the financially troubled reign of Tom Hicks and George Gillett ended in 2010, FSG acquired the club for £300 million and has overseen sustained sporting and commercial growth. In 2023, US investment firm Dynasty Equity acquired a small passive minority stake, with the proceeds helping fund infrastructure projects and reduce debt. A new minority investment would allow FSG to retain operational control while injecting fresh capital into the club without triggering a full takeover.

Liverpool are set to enter a new era after a turbulent two years. Following Jurgen Klopp's departure in 2024, Arne Slot delivered the Premier League title in his first season before leaving by mutual consent after Liverpool slipped to fifth in the 2025-26 season. The club will also be without talismanic forward Mohamed Salah for next season following the expiry of his contract, with Andoni Iraola now leading the rebuild. Any fresh investment would strengthen Liverpool's financial position while allowing FSG to retain control of the club.

For Bezos, an investment would offer exposure to one of the world's most valuable football brands, whose commercial value has risen sharply alongside booming global broadcast and sponsorship revenues. It could also complement Amazon's growing sports and streaming business through Prime Video.

American investment has become increasingly common across the Premier League, with clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leeds United all having significant US ownership or investment, underlining the league's appeal to North American investors.

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